Miley Cyrus Has Something To Say About That Vanity Fair Controversy 15 Years On

Miley Cyrus has shared her memories of working on a photo-shoot that put her at the centre of a media storm when she was still a teenager.

The former Disney star posed for esteemed photographer Annie Leibovitz in 2008 for a cover shoot with Vanity Fair magazine.

Among the photos was a shot of the then-15-year-old draped in a sheet, which sparked controversy at the time, including a headline in the New York Post referencing “Miley’s shame”.

In the wake of the backlash, the Disney Channel released an accusatory statement claiming that a “situation was created to deliberately manipulate a 15-year-old in order to sell magazines”, while Miley herself also issued an apology (which she recanted a decade later).

Meanwhile, a Vanity Fair spokesperson insisted at the time: “Miley’s parents and/or minders were on the set all day. Since the photo was taken digitally, they saw it on the shoot and everyone thought it was a beautiful and natural portrait of Miley.”

As part of the promo for her new single Used To Be Young, the chart-topping singer has been looking back at big moments from her career in a TikTok series, including the Vanity Fair controversy.

In one video, she is heard saying: “Everyone knows the controversy of the photo, but they don’t really know the behind-the-scenes, which is always much more meaningful.”

Miley recalled: “My little sister Noah was sitting on Annie’s lap and actually pushing the button of the camera taking the pictures.

“My family was on set, and this was the first time I ever wore red lipstick. Pati Dubroff, who did my makeup, thought that it would be another element that would divide me from Hannah Montana.

“This image of me is a complete opposite of the bubblegum pop star that I had been known for being… and that’s what was so upsetting [to people]. But really brilliant choices looking back now, from those people.”