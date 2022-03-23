Miley Cyrus Shares Terrifying Footage After Private Jet Is Forced To Make Emergency Landing

Miley Cyrus performing earlier this year NBC via Getty Images

Miley Cyrus has shared terrifying footage of the moment her private jen was forced to make an emergency landing after being caught up in a dramatic storm.

The Party In The USA singer is currently on tour in South America, and had been due to headline the Asuncionico festival in Paraguay on Wednesday, which is finally going ahead for the first time in three years after cancellations due to the pandemic.

Advertisement

However, Miley has had to cancel her appearance at the event, after her emergency landing meant she was unable to make it to Paraguay in time.

On Wednesday morning, the former Hannah Montana star posted a clip of the lightning storm outside her plane window on Instagram, with her shocked friends and family heard gasping in the background.

Advertisement

“To my fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to Asunción. Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by [lightning],” she explained.

“My crew, band, friends and family who were all traveling with me are safe after an emergency landing. We were unfortunately unable to fly into Paraguay.”

Advertisement

According to Rolling Stone, severe weather conditions in Paraguay meant the first day of the Asuncionico festival – where Foo Fighters and Doja Cat were among the scheduled performers – had to be cancelled on Tuesday.

As part of her South American tour, Miley will travel to Brazil later this week, where she’ll perform at this year’s Lollapalooza Brasil festival.