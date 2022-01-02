Miley Cyrus Suffers Major Wardrobe Malfunction When Her Top Falls Off During Live New Year’s Eve Special

Miley Cyrus was queen of the quick change after suffering a wardrobe malfunction during her star-studded New Year’s Eve special in Miami.

The singer was performing her hit Party In The USA when her glittery crop top fell off, leaving her clutching the fabric over her chest.

Advertisement

The 29-year-old was forced to leave the stage in the middle of the song before returning wearing a red blazer in place of the top.

Resuming her singing duties, she ad-libbed the lyrics: “Everybody’s definitely looking at me now.”

Advertisement

In between verses, she told the crowd: “I’m still in the most clothes that I’ve ever worn on stage.”

The special saw Miley team up with SNL comedian Pete Davidson to introduce a selection of live music performances and comedy skits featuring artists including Saweetie, Jack Harlow, and her little sister Noah.

Advertisement

Opening the show, which aired on US network NBC and streaming service Peacock, Cyrus said: “I just had to have Pete with me tonight, he has been my rock this week.

“Yep, Pete Davidson has been my emotional support, which should tell you how crazy this week has been.”

She continued: “This isn’t the New Year party we thought we were going to have or even the one we were planning on last week or just a few hours ago.

“But we’re just trying to think positive… or negative depending on whichever one means you can still taste and smell.

Advertisement

“It’s about to be 2022, which I think is guaranteed to be the best year of the last three.

A highlight of the show was Miley and her sister performing a cover of Dolly Parton’s country hit Jolene.

The special also featured several comedy sketches involving the two hosts.

One saw Miley and Pete secretly reveal to each other backstage that neither were “party monsters”, in spite of their public reputations.