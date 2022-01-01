There's much to enjoy on Netflix this month Netflix/Getty

With Christmas all but wrapped up, all eyes are now firmly looking forward to the month ahead.

And while January might not exactly be the most thrilling or exciting month of the year, there’s plenty to keep those New Year blues at bay thanks to Netflix.

The streaming service is welcoming a host of new originals and films to its platform in the coming weeks, as well as celebrating the return of some familiar favourites.

These are our top picks on what’s to offer this month...

Hype House – 7 January

If you can imagine Big Brother for the TikTok generation, then you kind of get what Hype House is.

The reality series sees some of the social media platform’s most popular stars moving into a $5 million house together to create content, all while navigating love, fame and friendship.

Brazen – 13 January

Based on the novel Brazen Virtue by Nora Roberts, Alyssa Milano stars as a prominent mystery writer and crime expert who hurries back to her family home in Washington, D.C. after her estranged sister summons her.

When her sister is killed and her double life as a webcam performer is revealed, Grace ignores the warnings of cool-headed detective Ed (Sam Page) and gets involved in the case.

After Life (Season 3) – 14 January

The much-anticipated third and final season of Ricky Gervais’ sitcom begins streaming halfway through the month, and picks up as Tony is grieving another major loss, leaving him wondering how to truly move on with his life.

Archive 81 – 14 January

This new horror-thriller tells the story of an archivist, who takes a job restoring damaged videotapes and gets pulled into the vortex of a mystery involving the missing director and a demonic cult.

The series is loosely based on the podcast series of the same name.

The House – 14 January

This new stop-motion animation series tells three surreal tales of a house and the individuals who live there.

Described as an “eccentric dark comedy”, the voice cast boasts a star-studded lineup including Miranda Richardson, Jarvis Cocker, Susan Wokoma, Helena Bonham-Carter, Paul Kaye and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK favourite Bimini Bon Boulash.

Too Hot To Handle (Season 3) – 19 January

Following the success of the second series of Too Hot To Handle – which some viewers dubbed better than last year’s Love Island – the raunchy reality show is back, as a group of hot singletons are put to the ultimate test of abstinence while living it up on a paradise island.

This time, rather than dropping the series in two halves, the show will air weekly, with new episodes arriving each Wednesday.

The Royal Treatment – 20 January

If you couldn’t get enough of the schmaltzy Christmas rom-coms over the festive period, this new Netflix film should fill the gap nicely.

It stars Aladdin’s Mena Massoud as Prince Thomas, who is about to marry for duty rather than love. When hair salon owner Isabella (Laura Marano) lands the opportunity of a lifetime to do the hair for the royal wedding, both of them learn that taking control of their own destiny requires following their hearts.

Ozark (Season 4, Part 1) – 21 January

The money-laundering drama, starring Jason Bateman, has become one of Netflix’s most popular originals ever since debuting in 2017, and is returning for its fourth and final season.

However, if you’re worried about bingeing the whole lot in one go, never fear – Netflix is dividing the series into two parts, so there will be a second helping later in the year.

Getting Curious With Jonathan Van Ness – 28 January

Jonathan Van Ness Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images

Fresh off the back of the sixth series of Queer Eye debuting on Netflix on New Year’s Eve, JVN is going solo for his next project with the streaming service.

A spin-off from his already hugely-popular podcast of the same name, Jonathan lets his curiosity lead the way as he roves from snacks to wigs, with the help of some experts and special guests.

The Woman In The House Across The Street From The Girl In The Window – 28 January

Kristen Bell leads this tongue-in-cheek drama, which sends up mystery films like The Girl On The Train and The Woman In The Widow.

She plays Anna, who spends each day sitting with her wine, staring out the window, watching life go by without her. But when a hunky neighbour (Tom Riley) moves in across the street, she witnesses a gruesome murder... Or did she?

BONUS EXTRAS

Three big talkers dropped on the last day of 2021 that are also perfect for bingeing this January. If case you missed them, they are…

The Lost Daughter

Olivia Colman, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Dakota Johnson, Peter Sarsgaard and Paul Mescal star in this Netflix film, which tells the story of Leda (Colman) who becomes obsessed with a young mother and daughter as she watches them on the beach during a solo holiday.

Overwhelmed by her own memories of the terror, confusion and intensity of early motherhood ,an impulsive act shocks Leda into the strange and ominous world of her own mind to face the choices she made as a young mother.

Stay Close

From the makers of previous hits Safe and The Stranger comes the latest adaptation of one of Harlan Coben’s novels.

Cush Jumbo, Richard Armitage, James Nesbitt and Sarah Parish star as one detective’s inability to let go of a missing person’s cold case causes secrets of past crimes to unravel.

Queer Eye (Season 6)

Tan France, Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk and Anthoni Porowski are back to give a whole new bunch of heroes a little TLC.