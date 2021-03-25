This is truly the best of both worlds: Miley Cyrus has paid homage to her iconic Hannah Montana character, in honour of the 15th anniversary of the Disney Channel original series. On Wednesday, Miley posted a heartfelt letter addressed to Hannah on Twitter about the impact playing the “teen pop sensation” had on her life. For those who don’t remember, the chart-topping singer played the eponymous role on Hannah Montana, portraying a regular teenage girl living a double life as a pop star. The show aired from 2006 to 2011, making Miley a household name, and serving as the catalyst for her illustrious music career.

Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images Miley Cyrus performing on New Year's Eve

“We had an equal exchange in which you provided a superlative amount of fame in return for the anonymity I could gift to you, but a lot has changed since then,” Miley said in the handwritten note. “You were like a rocket that flew me to the moon [and] never brought me back down.” The 28-year-old went on to recall the highs and lows she experienced while filming Hannah Montana, including the death of her grandfather, getting her period for the first time and falling in love.

Miley wrote about the joys of working with her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, and fellow co-stars Mitchel Musso, Emily Osment and Jason Earles. She said the cast “became my family”. Elsewhere in the letter, Miley wrote that the lyrics from Wherever I Go, the final song she sung as Hannah Montana, still rung true. “I am indebted not only to you Hannah but to any [and] everyone who believed in me from the beginning,” Miley wrote. “You have all my loyalty [and] deepest appreciation until the end.”

Byron Cohen via Getty Images A teenage Miley Cyrus in character as Hannah Montana in 2006

She also thanked “Disney’s entire team, all fellow cast members, special guests, crew, agents [and] managers... ESPECIALLY my mommy who took me to every lesson [and] audition even when it required leaving town or making a cross-country move which my siblings so selflessly underwent”. Miley concluded by writing that she loves Hannah, and that the character was the “greatest gift” she could’ve asked for. Not missing a beat, the official Hannah Montana Twitter account ― which was updated this week with a new bio and photo ― gave a spicy response: “Nice to hear from you, @MileyCyrus. It’s only been a decade.”

Nice to hear from you @MileyCyrus. It’s only been a decade. https://t.co/KXd01DpciK — Hannah Montana (@hannahmontana) March 24, 2021