Here's What Travis Kelce Had To Say After Being Spotted With Taylor Swift For The First Time

American football player Travis Kelce has spoken out for the first time since he and Taylor Swift were seen together for the first time over the weekend.

Travis and Taylor have been at the centre of romance rumours for the past few weeks following reports they’d been “quietly hanging out” together.

On Sunday evening, the Grammy winner was spotted in a suite at the Kansas City Chiefs’ stadium watching Travis’ team play alongside his mum. After the game, they were then caught on camera leaving the stadium together.

During the latest episode of his weekly podcast New Heights, the NFL star spoke out about the attention he and Taylor have received since Sunday’s game.

Per Consequence, Travis began by praising Taylor’s “ballsy” move in coming to the game at all.

“Everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her — the friends and family,” he explained.

“She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in a great light. The day went perfect — for Chiefs fans. It was impressive.”

He continued: “It was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for damn sure. “And then we just slid off in the getaway car at the end. [I] took my [Chevrolet Chevelle, a vintage sports car] to the game… having fun, breaking all the speed limits in that thing.

“Shout out to Taylor for coming through and seeing me rock the stage.”

Travis then added: “I know I brought all this attention to me. What’s real is that it’s my personal life.

“I want to respect both of our lives. She is not in the media as much as I am doing this show every week. I am enjoying life, I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend.”

He concluded that “moving forward… me talking about sports is where I’ll have to keep it”, with regard to the podcast he hosts with his brother, fellow athlete Jason Kelce.

HuffPost UK previously contacted Taylor Swift’s team about the rumours she and Travis Kelce are dating, but did not receive a response.

The Shake It Off singer is currently on a break from her mammoth Eras world tour, which resumes in Mexico and South America later this year.