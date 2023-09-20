Sophie Turner at an Oscars after-party earlier this year Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Sophie Turner has been spotted on a night out with one of estranged husband Joe Jonas’ famous exes after the pair confirmed they were going their separate ways.

On Tuesday night, the former Game Of Thrones actor was pictured out in New York with Taylor Swift, who Joe previously dated for a few months back in 2008.

Pictures from Sophie and Taylor’s night out showed them arm-in-arm after eating dinner together at a restaurant in Manhattan.

The pair first crossed paths after they were booked on the same episode of Graham Norton’s talk show in 2019, with Sophie later telling Extra that the Grammy-winning star is a “really sweet girl” and that they’d become friends.

Taylor Swift pictured at this year's VMAs Catherine Powell via Getty Images

In 2021, the Emmy nominee gave her personal thumbs up to Taylor’s “from the vault” track Mr Perfectly Fine, which is thought to have been written after her split from Joe in 2008, and inspired by the Jonas Brothers singer, as were a number of songs on her Fearless album.

Sophie and Joe first began dating in 2017, and a year later announced their plans to tie the knot.

They eventually wed in two separate ceremonies in 2019. Their first wedding was held in Las Vegas following that year’s Billboard Music Awards, with a more lavish ceremony taking place in Provence later that year.

Since then, the pair have become parents to three-year-old Willa and a second child, born in 2022, whose name they have not disclosed publicly.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner at Paris Fashion Week last year Edward Berthelot via Getty Images

In a joint statement released earlier this month, they confirmed: “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage.

