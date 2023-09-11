Joe Jonas Speaks Out After 'Tough Week' Following Sophie Turner Divorce Announcement

Joe Jonas on stage in Nevada last week Bryan Steffy via Getty Images

Joe Jonas has spoken out for the first time about the aftermath of his split from Sophie Turner.

Last week, Joe and Sophie confirmed reports that they had parted ways after four years of marriage, following rumours they were headed for divorce.

Over the weekend, the Jonas Brothers singer performed with his siblings at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, where he took a moment to address the headlines that he’d been at the centre of in recent days.

According to one fan in attendance, Joe told the crowd he’d had a “tough week”, before assuring the audience: “I just wanna say, look: if you don’t hear it from these lips, don’t believe it. OK?”

He apparently added: “Thank you everyone for your love and support. Me and my family love you guys.”

Joe then began a rendition of Hesitate, a song inspired by his relationship with his estranged wife.

In a joint statement issued on Wednesday, the singer and former Game Of Thrones actor said: “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage.

“There are many speculative narratives as to why but truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner at an Oscars after-party last year Rich Fury/VF22 via Getty Images

Sophie and Joe first began dating in 2017, and announced their plans to tie the knot the following year.

They later wed in two separate ceremonies in 2019. Their first wedding was held in Las Vegas following the Billboard Music Awards that year, with a more lavish ceremony taking place in Provence, France taking place that summer.