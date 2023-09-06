It Seems No One Is Taking Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner's Split Harder Than Marion Cotillard

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner at last year's Met Gala Gotham via Getty Images

Ever since it was first reported that Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were headed for divorce after four years of marriage, many fans have been struggling to get their heads around the news that one of their favourite couples were parting ways.

But one unexpected party in particular seems to be taking it a lot harder than anyone else.

Earlier this week, Entertainment Tonight shared an Instagram post about the reports that the Jonas Brothers singer had hired a divorce lawyer, with none other than Marion Cotillard popping up in the comments.

Her response? “NOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!! NO! NO! NO! NOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!”

Yes, really.

Marion Cotillard MICHAEL TRAN via Getty Images

The French star’s impassioned response didn’t go unnoticed, with posts about her big reaction getting a lot of attention on X (formerly Twitter)...

not academy award winner Marion Cotillard being the most devastated about the Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner divorce news?? pic.twitter.com/JWTHWk6CdS — Hilary (@pdx_hilbo) September 4, 2023

I can’t think of anything but Marion Cotillard typing this out. pic.twitter.com/FWwTbwGZjS — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) September 5, 2023

LIVE MARION COTILLARD REACTION pic.twitter.com/Hkuct9WBse — Alex Marshall (@amarshtheboy) September 5, 2023

Marion is best known for her portrayal of Edith Piaf in the biopic La Vie En Rose, and has also appeared in English-language films like Inception, The Dark Knight Rises and Contagion.

And to be clear… no, she’s never worked with Sophie Turner. Or Joe Jonas.

On Tuesday, it was reported by numerous US outlets that the former DNCE frontman had filed for divorce from his wife of four years.

Joe’s filing apparently claims “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken,” according to the petition obtained by Today.com. The couple reportedly has a prenuptial agreement.

Sophie and Joe in May 2019 Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

Joe and Sophie tied the knot in 2019 in two ceremonies — one in Las Vegas and another in Provence, France. They have two young daughters.