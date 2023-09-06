Joe Jonas Files For Divorce From Sophie Turner After Four Years Of Marriage

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Lionel Hahn via Getty Images

Singer Joe Jonas has filed for divorce from his wife, Sophie Turner, following rumors that the pair had been experiencing “serious problems” for months.

The Jonas Brothers musician filed the paperwork in Miami on Tuesday to end his marriage with the former Game Of Thrones actor, according to multiple US outlets.

Joe’s filing claims “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken,” according to the petition obtained by Today.com. The couple reportedly has a prenuptial agreement.

TMZ, which first broke the news of the impending split, reported that Joe had turned to celebrity attorney Tom Sasser, who also handled Tiger Woods’ divorce case.

Representatives for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s requests for comment.

Joe and Sophie tied the knot in 2019 in two ceremonies — one in Las Vegas and another in Provence, France. They have two young daughters.

The pair welcomed their first child, daughter Willa, in 2020. The Do Revenge star later gave birth to their second child, whose name they have yet to disclose publicly, last year.

Rumours about the couple’s turbulent status began circulating over the weekend, with many people expressing shock on social media over the hearsay.

Fans further speculated whether the gossip was true after the pop star was spotted wearing his gold wedding band while onstage during a concert in Austin on Sunday night.

Joe also shared a black-and-white snapshot on Instagram of himself prominently donning his ring on Monday. The photo marks the second post showing him wearing his ring since the talk of his split from Sophie kicked off.

The divorce filing states that “it is in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility,” Today reported.

Neither Joe nor Sophie had publicly addressed the divorce rumours as of Wednesday morning.