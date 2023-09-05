Joe Jonas Spotted Wearing Wedding Ring Amid Sophie Turner Divorce Rumors

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Bruce Glikas via Getty Images

Joe Jonas left his fans puzzled after he was seen wearing his wedding ring despite reports that he and Sophie Turner are on the heels of a divorce.

During a concert in Texas on Sunday night, the Jonas Brothers musician was spotted wearing his gold band while onstage at the Moody Center in Austin, after multiple sources reported the news of the pair’s separation.

The pair wed in 2019 during two ceremonies — one in Las Vegas and the other in the Provence region of France.

Joe and Sophie then welcomed their first child, daughter Willa, in 2020, and the Game Of Thrones actor gave birth to their second child, whose name was not announced, last year.

Fans reacted on X (formerly known as Twitter) after photos of him wearing his ring at Sunday’s show hit the internet.

💍 Joe Jonas sporting his wedding ring amid divorce rumors adds another layer to the narrative. In a world quick to jump to conclusions, sometimes accessories speak louder than headlines. 🎤🔍 #JoeJonas #JonasBrothersAustin — MemezAway! 🤟 (@memezaway) September 4, 2023

joe jonas wearing a wedding ring doesnt mean a thing cos that man used to wear a promise ring during his disney era and well… — ameera (@ilsorareema) September 4, 2023

Maybe it's a fashion statement, or maybe he's just really into recycling. — Dumpster (@CuteLilDumpster) September 4, 2023

Over the weekend, Joe posted a snapshot on Instagram alongside his fellow bandmates and brothers, Kevin and Nick Jonas, as the trio sat by a fire pit at sunset.

Though Sophie was notably missing from the photo, eagle-eyed fans couldn’t help but notice that his wedding ring was on his left hand.

“Happy Labour Day weekend everyone,” the former Disney star captioned his post on Sunday. “This tour has be incredible so far! Having a little family time in the Texas sunset tonight before a big Austin show tomorrow.”

TMZ, which first broke the news of the pair’s impending divorce, reported that the two have been experiencing “serious problems” over the past six months.

A source also told People that Jonas has hired a divorce lawyer.

The British star has notably not attended any of the Jonas Brothers’ shows since 12 August, PageSix reported.

Neither Joe nor Sophie had publicly addressed the separation rumours as of Tuesday morning.

Representatives for Joe Jonas did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment. Sophie Turner’s team had no comment.

Last month, the couple appeared to be in good graces with each other when the Do Revenge actor posted an adorable birthday message for the musician on her Instagram story.

“Happy birthday handsome,” Sophie wrote alongside a cozy photo of the duo wearing matching green-and-white pyjamas.