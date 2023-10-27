Here's Everything We Know About Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour Film After It Gets Release Date

Beyoncé performs onstage during her Renaissance World Tour Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Beyoncé fans are ecstatic after the singer announced that her highly successful Renaissance World Tour would be adapted for cinema.

The 42-year-old kicked off the UK portion of the tour – which is in support of her seventh studio album, Renaissance – in Cardiff earlier this year.

However, many fans were left disappointed after tickets sold out in seconds for some locations, such as The Roseland Ballroom in New York.

On October 1, Beyonce announced that she was making it possible for everyone to experience the magic of the Renaissance World Tour by releasing a film titled Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce – here’s what we can tell you about it...

What will the film include?

The trailer – released earlier this month – includes snippets of the star backstage and family life including Blue Ivy who joined her mother on stage at a number of shows.

“The goal of this tour was to create a place where is free and no one is judged,” Beyoncé said in a voice-over.

This isn’t her first music film. In 2019, she released Homecoming which aired on Netflix and featured her performance at the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

It also covered family life, her rigorous dance training and the aftermath of her difficult pregnancy.

Will it be available in the UK?

Great news for UK fans, the singer took to Instagram on 26 October to announce that the film would be available worldwide on 1 December 2023 – the same day it debuts across the pond.

Tickets will be available to book from 9 November.

Will there be a premiere?

There is set to be a premiere in Los Angeles on 25 November, before another in London on 30 November.