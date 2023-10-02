Beyoncé Fans Have Major Cause To Get Excited As First Trailer For Renaissance Tour Film Drops

Beyoncé fans will finally get to relive one of the hottest tours of the year after the music icon announced her upcoming concert film today.

Titled Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, the new documentary will chart both the behind-the-scenes action and the iconic on-stage performances from the tour, in support of her 2022 album of the same name.

The Break My Soul star has already opened ticket pre-sales at cinema chains in the US, Canada and Mexico for a 1 December release date, while additional global cities are due to be announced at a later date.

Per a press release, the film “accentuates the journey” of the huge Renaissance world tour. “It is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft”.

“When I am performing, I am nothing but free,” Beyoncé says in the trailer for the upcoming film, along with a montage of clips from her whirlwind year of touring. “My goal for this tour was to create a place where everyone is free, and no one is judged.”

Beyoncé on tour in LA last month Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Other snippets from the trailer show Beyoncé with daughter Blue Ivy, the break-out dance superstar of the tour, along with clips of adoring fans screaming and crying.

“At any point, they could close their eyes and be right back there and take it with them,” she says.

The singer posted the trailer on Instagram with the caption: “Be careful what you ask for, ’cause I just might comply.”

Beyoncé’s new concert film follows 2019’s Homecoming, which captured the star’s historic Coachella headlining set a year earlier.

Highlights from the tour have included Diana Ross serenading Beyoncé on stage for her birthday, the rise of the “everybody on mute” trend and Megan Thee Stallion teaming up with the Grammy winner to perform the Savage remix during her homecoming show.

According to Billboard, the Renaissance world tour is the highest-grossing tour by a woman in their Boxscore archives.

The tour kicked off in May in Stockholm, before she went on to perform five nights at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

She embarked on the North American leg in Toronto, Canada on 8 July and concluded the run in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday.