Beyoncé Serenades Tia Mowry In Surprise ’90s Tribute After Spotting Her In Concert Crowd

Tia Mowry and Beyoncé Getty Images

Beyoncé is truly one of one, and she proved it by giving actor Tia Mowry a perfect off-the-cuff shoutout at her star-studded birthday celebration during her Renaissance World Tour.

Countless celebrities flocked to celebrate the pop star’s birthday at Monday’s show at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. But Queen Bey couldn’t help but gush after noticing the Sister, Sister star in the crowd.

Advertisement

After the Grammy winner spotted Tia in the audience while performing her 2011 song 1+1, Beyoncé decided to usher in some nostalgic vibes, spontaneously switching up the song to incorporate lyrics from the early ’90s single Yeah, Yeah, Yeah!.

So during 1+1 Beyonce spotted Tia Mowry and sang a snippet of Yeah, Yeah from Tia and Tameras girl group!!!! Iconic !! @TiaMowry pic.twitter.com/ACL1RQW6L4 — Shut everything down 😷 (@kimkim579) September 5, 2023

More than two decades ago, Tia and her twin sister, Tamera, were part of a singing group called Voices, with Yeah, Yeah, Yeah! as their first single.

The 1992 song charted at No. 76 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, were in awe over the touching moment:

how does she always do these things on the spot? she knows how to make someone feel special! — 𝓴𝓪𝔂𝓵𝓪 (@damekayla) September 6, 2023

Advertisement

i would throw up if beyoncé singled me out said she loved me, and sang my own childhood song in my face the way she did tia mowry 😭😭 — luca (@LucaGuadagnegro) September 6, 2023

Seeing Beyoncé effortlessly do things on the spot that are so specific that most of us wouldn’t even notice is INCREDIBLE



She’s truly a genius! 😍 — ladidai 📣 go to @heyhearusout (@ladidaix) September 6, 2023

Beyoncé spotting out Tia in the crowd and showing love by singing her song. My heart. pic.twitter.com/jXye8buc7d — 1-800-ACT-BADD (@Da_mirror91) September 6, 2023

It does not make any sense how GOOD Beyoncé is. Like that was ON THE SPOT. Not rehearsed. Not thought of a week before but ON THE FUCKING SPOT. You would’ve had to pick me up off the floor if i were Tia 😂 https://t.co/bXTZm2s22T — The infinity Gawklet (@TAN1AAA) September 6, 2023

I just can’t get over that Beyoncé clip. On HER birthday, with thousands of people to see HER she decided to take that moment and pay homage to a friend of hers. How intimate that must have felt for Tia! — IG: Urbanelegance (@urban_elegance) September 6, 2023

Advertisement

Beyoncé’s connection to the Mowry sisters goes way back.

The trio previously crossed paths when Tahj Mowry, Tia and Tamera’s younger brother, starred in the ’90s Disney Channel sitcom Smart Guy.

In the 1998 episode A Date With Destiny, the singing group Destiny’s Child — which at that time included Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, LeToya Luckett and LaTavia Roberson at the time — made a guest appearance on the show. The Grammy-winning group also performed alongside Tahj in a music video for their song No, No, No.

On Tuesday, Tia Mowry posted about the heartfelt gesture on Instagram, sharing that she was “so touched” and “can’t believe that it truly happened.”

“From the beginning, Beyoncé’s undeniable talent is only rivaled by her incredible kindness and generosity. I felt so lucky to have been able to see her perform Renaissance on her birthday,” Tia captioned the post, alongside a throwback photo of herself and Tamera with the members of Destiny’s Child.

Advertisement

“You can truly see how amazing and detailed an artist she is, and how much thought and love was put into this show,” she added.