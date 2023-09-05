Timothée Chalamet And Kylie Jenner Seen Together For First Time Since Rumoured Romance Began

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner Craig Doherty/Araya Doheny/Getty

On Monday evening, the Oscar-nominated actor and reality-star-turned-lipkit-mogul were seen in the VIP section at Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour in California for the singer’s birthday show.

In a clip posted on social media, the Call Me By Your Name star is seen chatting to his rumoured girlfriend in a raised area at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, while appearing to smoke a cigarette.

He then very casually moves his arm around her, as they’re joined by Kylie’s sister Kendall Jenner.

Mark your calendars: On Beyoncé’s 42nd birthday, Timothèe Chalamet and Kylie Jenner made their public debut at SoFi Stadium to see Bey’s Renaissance stop on Sept. 4. Where there’s smoke… 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NUUkqIY8vi — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) September 5, 2023

The two stars were first rumoured to be dating in April of this year.

At the time, Entertainment Tonight cited an unnamed “source” who claimed that the two were enjoying spending time with one another, but were “keeping things casual”.

While Kylie has been snapped by paparazzi photographers leaving Timothée’s house in the months since, their joint appearance at Beyoncé’s tour marks the first time they’ve actually been seen together.

Timothée on the set of a Chanel Bleu ad earlier this year Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Timothée has previously been linked with fellow actors Lily-Rose Depp and Eiza González, and briefly dated Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon while they both attended LaGuardia High School in New York.

Kylie’s famous exes include the rappers Tyga and Travis Scott, the latter of whom she shares two children with; five-year-old Stormi and one-year-old Aire.

Kylie at the Met Gala in May Theo Wargo via Getty Images

Later this year, Timothée will be seen in action as the titular chocolatier in the new origin story movie Wonka. Another of his big projects, Dune: Part Two, just had its release date pushed back due to the ongoing actors’ strike.

