Timothée Chalamet And Kylie Jenner Seen Together For First Time Since Rumoured Romance Began

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have made their first public appearance together since they were first rumoured to be in a relationship earlier this year.
On Monday evening, the Oscar-nominated actor and reality-star-turned-lipkit-mogul were seen in the VIP section at Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour in California for the singer’s birthday show.
In a clip posted on social media, the Call Me By Your Name star is seen chatting to his rumoured girlfriend in a raised area at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, while appearing to smoke a cigarette.
He then very casually moves his arm around her, as they’re joined by Kylie’s sister Kendall Jenner.
The two stars were first rumoured to be dating in April of this year.
At the time, Entertainment Tonight cited an unnamed “source” who claimed that the two were enjoying spending time with one another, but were “keeping things casual”.
While Kylie has been snapped by paparazzi photographers leaving Timothée’s house in the months since, their joint appearance at Beyoncé’s tour marks the first time they’ve actually been seen together.
Timothée has previously been linked with fellow actors Lily-Rose Depp and Eiza González, and briefly dated Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon while they both attended LaGuardia High School in New York.
Kylie’s famous exes include the rappers Tyga and Travis Scott, the latter of whom she shares two children with; five-year-old Stormi and one-year-old Aire.
Later this year, Timothée will be seen in action as the titular chocolatier in the new origin story movie Wonka. Another of his big projects, Dune: Part Two, just had its release date pushed back due to the ongoing actors’ strike.
Meanwhile, Kylie and her famous sisters are still part of the reality franchise The Kardashians, the third season of which ended in July.