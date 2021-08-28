No But Seriously, What Is Timothée Chalamet Doing Hanging Out On The Set Of Holby City?!

Timothée Chalamet has caused a stir with the latest photo shared on his Instagram page. On Friday, the 25-year-old posted a couple of pictures of himself lounging on some fairly nondescript grass, enjoying the sunshine. So far, so ordinary, right? Well, take a closer look at the snaps below, and see if anything in the backdrop looks familiar.

You see, Timothée’s extra-devoted fans did some digging to try and work out where in the world he was, and they managed to decipher from a couple of subtle clues that he was at Elstree Studios, the home of shows like Strictly Come Dancing, The Crown and EastEnders. And that backdrop? It actually belongs to none other than Holby City. Holby City cast member David Ames was quick to pick up on the news about Timothée’s whereabouts, even recreating the Call Me By Your Name star’s poses during filming with co-star Chan Woo Lim:

Holby By Your Name. pic.twitter.com/1SjX0SuN1f — David Ames (@semadivad) August 27, 2021

And naturally, fans had a lot of questions:

why and how did i come online to timothée chalamet on the holby city set — 🧚🏼 (@wlwjuliet) August 27, 2021

guys i can’t stop laughing why is timothée chalamet at holby city — g (@bluecardigann) August 27, 2021

this is the funniest thing i’ve seen all day oh my god WHY IS HE THERE https://t.co/tQ9FPxOOe7 — jess ✨ (@franksmurders) August 27, 2021

timothee chalamet holby cameo?????????? — joses (@projectaurous) August 27, 2021

Either I’ve had too many Junior Disprol, or Timothée Chalamet was casually lounging on the grass outside Holby City yesterday. #holbycity#TimotheeChalamet 🍑 pic.twitter.com/2CVp6keAi4 — Stephen Moore CDG (@StephenRMoore) August 27, 2021

timothée chalamet says save holby city and so should you https://t.co/voAV0Nsn2n — g (@bluecardigann) August 27, 2021