Timothée Chalamet Fans Go 'Wonkas' For Actor's Magical (And Musical) New Film Role

Timothée Chalamet has won the ultimate Golden Ticket with his latest film role, which is sending his fans Wonkas.
The Call Me By Your Name actor has been cast as chocolate factory owner Willy Wonka in a new origin story.
Warner Bros. has confirmed that Timothée will play a young version of the Roald Dahl character in a musical about his early life.
According to Deadline, the role will also see Timothée singing and dancing.
Fans of the 25-year-old star have welcomed his casting on social media...
However, one question currently remains unanswered...
The new film – simply titled Wonka – will be directed by Paul King, best known for his work on the Paddington films.
Willy Wonka was first introduced to millions of children after Roald Dahl published Charlie And The Chocolate Factory in 1964.
It tells the story of a young boy who wins a golden ticket to tour the world-famous headquarters run by the mysterious Wonka and staffed by “oompa loompas”.
Gene Wilder famously played the character when the story was adapted into a film in 1971, retitled Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.
Johnny Depp then took the lead as Tim Burton reimagined the story in the 2005 adaptation Charlie And The Chocolate Factory.
Wonka is currently slated for release in 2023.