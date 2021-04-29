Timothée Chalamet Teases He’s Been ‘Playing With Himself All Day’ (Not Like That, We Promise)

Like all of us, Timothée Chalamet has found himself with a little more time on his hands lately.
But the Call Me By Your Name actor has been making the most of his own company by spending some quality time with his (ahem) little Timmy.
Or as he put it: “I’ve been playing with myself all day.”
Allow us to explain.
The Dune actor, who stars as Paul Atreides in the upcoming film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi epic, shared a series of snaps of his... action figure.
The 25-year-old stars alongside Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista and Oscar Isaac in the new film, which is finally due to hit cinemas this October.
Earlier this week, Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon opened up for the first time about her past relationship with Timothée.
As a teenager, Lourdes attended the LaGuardia performing arts high school in New York, where the actor was one of her classmates.
In a new interview with Vanity Fair, the 24-year-old revealed he had been her first boyfriend.
“I respect him a lot, we were a little item,” she told the magazine. “My first boyfriend.” Lourdes then added a cryptic “or anything”.