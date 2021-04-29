Timothée Chalamet Teases He’s Been ‘Playing With Himself All Day’ (Not Like That, We Promise)

Like all of us, Timothée Chalamet has found himself with a little more time on his hands lately.

But the Call Me By Your Name actor has been making the most of his own company by spending some quality time with his (ahem) little Timmy.

Or as he put it: “I’ve been playing with myself all day.”

Allow us to explain.

The Dune actor, who stars as Paul Atreides in the upcoming film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi epic, shared a series of snaps of his... action figure.