This Incredible Photo Of The French Dispatch Cast At Cannes Was Perfect Meme Fodder

The Cannes Film Festival is back with a bang for 2021 – and one photo from the event in particular has managed to snatch Twitter’s attention.

One of the most-hyped offerings this year is Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch, which boasts an all-star cast including Frances McDormand, Benicio Del Toro, Jeffrey Wright, Owen Wilson, Willem Dafoe and Saoirse Ronan.

To help promote the film, a number of cast members are currently in Cannes, with one group snap featuring the director with Timothée Chalamet, Tilda Swinton and Bill Murray raising eyebrows.

It’s not just the sheer star power of the photo that’s got people talking, though.