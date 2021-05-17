The wave of casting announcements for the upcoming Knives Out sequel has proved a source of fun for Twitter users in the last few days.

A sequel to the star-studded murder mystery was confirmed in March, with Daniel Craig set to reprise his role as detective Benoit Blanc.

In the past week, new additions to the ensemble cast have also been revealed, with Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe and Kathryn Hahn having all been confirmed over the course of a few days.

While film fans await more news about the Knives Out 2 cast, the previous back-to-back announcements have ended up inspiring a new meme on Twitter.

It all began when people began sharing their dream castings (so take note that none of the below are actually genuine)…