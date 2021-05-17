The wave of casting announcements for the upcoming Knives Out sequel has proved a source of fun for Twitter users in the last few days.
A sequel to the star-studded murder mystery was confirmed in March, with Daniel Craig set to reprise his role as detective Benoit Blanc.
In the past week, new additions to the ensemble cast have also been revealed, with Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe and Kathryn Hahn having all been confirmed over the course of a few days.
While film fans await more news about the Knives Out 2 cast, the previous back-to-back announcements have ended up inspiring a new meme on Twitter.
It all began when people began sharing their dream castings (so take note that none of the below are actually genuine)…
But before long, it evolved into some more silly and off-the-wall suggestions…
Naturally, things then took a totally surreal turn…
The first Knives Out film was released in cinemas in 2019, and earned director Rian Johnson a Best Original Screenplay nod at the Oscars.
It was also nominated for three Golden Globes, including Best Film – Comedy Or Musical and acting nominations for Daniel Craig and Ana De Armas.
Among the cast of the original film were Toni Collette, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, LaKeith Stanfield and Christopher Plummer, marking one of the late actor’s final on-screen appearances.
Netflix bought the rights to create two Knives Out sequels earlier this year, with filming on the second instalment slated to begin in the summer.