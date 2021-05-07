Dame Darcey Bussell has revealed she once shared a “good snog” with Harrison Ford while screen-testing for a major film role in the 1990s.
The renowned ballerina told Jonathan Ross that when she was forced to take a break from dancing due to an injury, she decided she’d give acting a try, and found herself auditioning opposite the Indiana Jones Star.
“[Acting] wasn’t an ambition at all,” she explained. “I just got lucky and got asked to do some auditions with Harrison Ford for a movie.
“It was a remake of an Audrey Hepburn film, Sabrina. I was injured at the time, so I had some time on my hands. So it didn’t seem such a big deal. I was more worried about my injury and recovering.”
Dame Darcey went on to say it was “amazing” to spend so much time with Harrison, stating: “I had to learn this whole script… I didn’t do a full love scene with him, but we had a good snog. It was my claim to fame, I got to snog Harrison Ford.
“I have those recorded sketches I did with him. I did three screen tests. For me it was just the experience, I didn’t think I’d be close to getting the role. I’d only acted on stage as a dancer without words, very different. It would have been major.”
During the interview, the former Strictly Come Dancing judge was asked whether she’d ever consider a return to the show, but ruled out a full comeback.
“Not permanently,” she insisted. “But it would be lovely to be a guest judge or something.”
Dame Darcey added: “I’ve had lots of other jobs and I’ve really enjoyed all of the different things I do.
“It was a great commitment, the nice thing [about Strictly] was it really celebrated dance in a great way. It was great for the ballet world to have a judge as a ballerina.”
Dame Darcey was a judge on Strictly for seven series, before quitting the show ahead of its 2019.
Since then, Motsi Mabuse has been on the judging panel, alongside Shirley Ballas, Bruno Tonioli and Craig Revel Horwood.
