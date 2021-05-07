Dame Darcey Bussell has revealed she once shared a “good snog” with Harrison Ford while screen-testing for a major film role in the 1990s. The renowned ballerina told Jonathan Ross that when she was forced to take a break from dancing due to an injury, she decided she’d give acting a try, and found herself auditioning opposite the Indiana Jones Star. “[Acting] wasn’t an ambition at all,” she explained. “I just got lucky and got asked to do some auditions with Harrison Ford for a movie. “It was a remake of an Audrey Hepburn film, Sabrina. I was injured at the time, so I had some time on my hands. So it didn’t seem such a big deal. I was more worried about my injury and recovering.”

Dame Darcey went on to say it was “amazing” to spend so much time with Harrison, stating: “I had to learn this whole script… I didn’t do a full love scene with him, but we had a good snog. It was my claim to fame, I got to snog Harrison Ford. “I have those recorded sketches I did with him. I did three screen tests. For me it was just the experience, I didn’t think I’d be close to getting the role. I’d only acted on stage as a dancer without words, very different. It would have been major.”

During the interview, the former Strictly Come Dancing judge was asked whether she’d ever consider a return to the show, but ruled out a full comeback. “Not permanently,” she insisted. “But it would be lovely to be a guest judge or something.” Dame Darcey added: “I’ve had lots of other jobs and I’ve really enjoyed all of the different things I do. “It was a great commitment, the nice thing [about Strictly] was it really celebrated dance in a great way. It was great for the ballet world to have a judge as a ballerina.”

