Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images Anthony Hopkins at the premiere of The Two Popes in 2019

Sir Anthony did not attend the Oscars celebrations on either side of the Atlantic, instead staying at his home in Wales. Following the ceremony, some fans were upset that the title didn’t go posthumously to Chadwick, but speaking to TMZ, the late actor’s brother Derrick Boseman insisted that he didn’t see the Academy’s decision as a snub. TMZ reported that Derrick had praised all five of the nominated actors, and stated that he wished Sir Anthony the best. “I’m sure he would [do the same] if Chad won,” Derrick added. Derrick also insisted that winning an Oscar was never an “obsession” for his late brother, adding that Chadwick “always described [awards] to me as a campaign”.

Michael Kovac via Getty Images Chadwick Boseman