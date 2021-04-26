Daniel Kaluuya was awarded first Oscar during Sunday night’s ceremony, delivering an acceptance speech that got people talking for a number of reasons. The British actor was the recipient of the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor following his performance as Fred Hampton in the drama Judas And The Black Messiah. After taking to the stage in Los Angeles, Daniel thanked God and his mum, who was watching in the Academy Awards’ remote venue in London. “You gave me everything,” Daniel said of his mum. “You gave me your factory settings so I can stand at my fullest height.”

Chris Pizzello/Pool/Shutterstock Daniel Kaluuya backstage at the Oscars after winning his award

Daniel also gave a shout out to the real Fred Hampton, stating: “What a man. What a man. How blessed we are that we lived in a lifetime where he existed. Do you know what I’m saying? Like, thank you for your light. “He was on this earth for 21 years. 21 years and he found a way to feed kids breakfast, educate kids, give free medical care… against all the odds, he showed me, he showed me and the Black Panther party showed me how to love myself. And with that love, they overflowed it to the Black community and to other communities. “They showed us the power of union, and the power of unity. That when they played divide and conquer, we say unite and ascend. Thank you so much for showing me myself.”

"What a man."



Daniel Kaluuya remembers Fred Hampton in his acceptance speech: "How blessed we are that we lived in a lifetime where he existed...When they played divide and conquer, we say unite and ascend." https://t.co/sdgeoBK7lX#Oscarspic.twitter.com/T58yZO1Bq7 — ABC News (@ABC) April 26, 2021

Addressing his fellow guests, he continued: “There’s so much work to do guys, and that’s on everyone in this room. This ain’t no single man job. I look to every single one of you – we’ve got work to do, do you know what I’m saying?” Lightening the mood, he then commented: “And I’m going to get back to work… Tuesday morning. Because tonight I’m going up.” Urging everyone watching to “celebrate life”, he added: “My mum met my dad. They had sex. It’s amazing!” The camera then cut to Daniel’s mum and sister, who were watching live in London:

"My mom met my dad, they had sex. It's amazing!"



Watch Daniel Kaluuya's mom react to her son bringing up her sex life during his #Oscars acceptance speech. pic.twitter.com/aid9Y8vtHS — Mediaite (@Mediaite) April 26, 2021

Both Daniel’s win and his acceptance speech sparked a huge amount of praise on social media, with many celebrating along with the two-time nominee:

LOVE to see Daniel Kaluuya win AND watch his mum and sister cry work joy #oscars fank yew sew mutch innit — amil (@amil) April 26, 2021

Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya. We love to see it! — Kelechi (@kelechnekoff) April 26, 2021

Yes, Daniel Kaluuya!!! amen. whew the growth and inspiration! #Oscars — fredward (@beveryaFred) April 26, 2021

OSCAR WINNING ACTOR DANIEL KALUUYA — Mimi The Music Blogger (@mdaixo) April 26, 2021

Daniel Kaluuya had me crying one second and laughing the next #Oscars — Delfina is a Mad Flag Person 🇮🇹🇺🇦🇳🇱 (@stoleneyelids) April 26, 2021

I love that Daniel took time to talk about the Panthers’ breakfast program and the community work that always gets overshadowed by racist bullshit. #Oscars — Kathleen Newman-Bremang (@KathleenNB) April 26, 2021

Daniel Kaluuya’s brilliant mum: “What’s he talking about?” #Oscars — boydhilton (@boydhilton) April 26, 2021

Daniel Kaluuya winning an #Oscar and getting so nervous he yells that he’s happy his parents had sex because it means he’s alive and the camera showing his crying mother being so helpless embarrassed is everything I didn’t know I needed from the #Oscars — Juli 🦇 (@justjulijack) April 26, 2021

Daniel’s Mam mouthing ‘what is he talking about?!’ Moment of the night. #Oscars — Jenn Gannon (@jennpops) April 26, 2021

“My mom, my dad, they had sex, that’s amazing” - Daniel Kaluuya, that’s the quote of the night — Esther Zuckerman (@ezwrites) April 26, 2021

tfw your son ended his oscars acceptance by explaining that you had sex with his father pic.twitter.com/wiZ7j9bNqg — Kathryn VanArendonk (@kvanaren) April 26, 2021

“My mom and dad had sex. It’s incredible.” Daniel Kaluuya with my new favorite oscars acceptance speech quote lol — Christine Varriale (@certaintragedy) April 26, 2021