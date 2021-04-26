Daniel Kaluuya was awarded first Oscar during Sunday night’s ceremony, delivering an acceptance speech that got people talking for a number of reasons.
The British actor was the recipient of the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor following his performance as Fred Hampton in the drama Judas And The Black Messiah.
After taking to the stage in Los Angeles, Daniel thanked God and his mum, who was watching in the Academy Awards’ remote venue in London.
“You gave me everything,” Daniel said of his mum. “You gave me your factory settings so I can stand at my fullest height.”
Daniel also gave a shout out to the real Fred Hampton, stating: “What a man. What a man. How blessed we are that we lived in a lifetime where he existed. Do you know what I’m saying? Like, thank you for your light.
“He was on this earth for 21 years. 21 years and he found a way to feed kids breakfast, educate kids, give free medical care… against all the odds, he showed me, he showed me and the Black Panther party showed me how to love myself. And with that love, they overflowed it to the Black community and to other communities.
“They showed us the power of union, and the power of unity. That when they played divide and conquer, we say unite and ascend. Thank you so much for showing me myself.”
Addressing his fellow guests, he continued: “There’s so much work to do guys, and that’s on everyone in this room. This ain’t no single man job. I look to every single one of you – we’ve got work to do, do you know what I’m saying?”
Lightening the mood, he then commented: “And I’m going to get back to work… Tuesday morning. Because tonight I’m going up.”
Urging everyone watching to “celebrate life”, he added: “My mum met my dad. They had sex. It’s amazing!”
The camera then cut to Daniel’s mum and sister, who were watching live in London:
Both Daniel’s win and his acceptance speech sparked a huge amount of praise on social media, with many celebrating along with the two-time nominee:
