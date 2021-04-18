Netflix/Warner Bros/Moviestore/Shutterstock/Focus Features/Sony Pictures Classics/Searchlight Pictures/Disney/Amazon Prime

The biggest night in film is not far away at all – but as you’ve probably guessed, this year’s Oscars are looking a little different to usual. As a result of the pandemic, almost all of the nominated films made their debut on streaming services rather than in cinemas, with many of the Academy Awards’ top contenders in 2021 only just arriving on platforms here in the UK. Fortunately, if you’re hoping to catch up on the big films before the Oscars on Sunday 25 April, we’ve got you covered. Here are all 20 of the films with more than one Oscar nomination this year (plus two extras whose leading stars were also recognised in acting categories), and all the info on where you can watch them... Mank (10 nominations)

What’s it about? We all know that there’s nothing Oscars voters love more than a film about films, so we can’t say we were surprised to see Mank raking in the nominations this year. Mank sees Gary Oldman in the lead role of screenwriter Herman J Mankiewicz, with the biopic telling the story of the writing of Citizen Kane, frequently lauded as one of the best films of all time. Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Director (David Fincher), Best Actor (Gary Oldman), Best Supporting Actress (Amanda Seyfried), Best Original Score, Best Sound, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Makeup And Hairstyling Where to watch: Netflix The Father (six nominations)

What’s it about? Based on the French film Le Père, The Father puts Sir Anthony Hopkins in the lead role of a man with dementia, who receives visits from his daughter, played by Olivia Colman. The Father makes use of unique devices to show Sir Anthony’s character as his dementia worsens, leaving him becoming more confused, forgetting the faces of his loved ones and losing sight of his surroundings, Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Actor (Sir Anthony Hopkins), Best Supporting Actress (Olivia Colman), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Film Editing, Best Production Design Where to watch: In cinemas from 11 June Judas And The Black Messiah (six nominations)

What’s it about? Minari focusses on a family of South Korean immigrants in the 1980s, who make a new life for themselves in America, and find themselves in the sticks. Based in part on director Lee Isaac Chung’s own experiences, watch out for Youn Yuh-jung’s performance in particular. As well as an Oscar nomination, she’s already triumphed in the Best Supporting Actress category at both the Baftas and SAG Awards. Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Director (Lee Isaac Chung), Best Original Screenplay, Best Actor (Steven Yeun), Best Supporting Actress (Youn Yuh-jung), Best Original Score Where to watch: BFI Player/Amazon Prime Nomadland (six nominations)

What’s it about? Two-time Oscar-winning actor Frances McDormand takes the lead in Nomadland, which sees her character losing her job at a plant shortly after the death of her husband. After finding herself at a crossroads, she sells her belongings and home, before buying a van which she decides to live in, travelling across the US in search of more work. Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Director (Chloé Zhao), Best Actress (Frances McDormand), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing Where to watch: Disney+ from 30 April Sound Of Metal (six nominations)

What’s it about? Sound Of Metal introduces us to Ruben Stone, the drummer in a metal group who is devastated to discover that he is losing his hearing, and may have to give up his passion because of this. The film – which also deals with themes of addiction – has seen actors Riz Ahmed and Paul Raci singled out for praise, and has already triumphed in technical categories at the Baftas. Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Actor (Riz Ahmed), Best Supporting Actor (Paul Raci), Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing, Best Sound Where to watch: Amazon Prime The Trial Of The Chicago 7 (six nominations)

What’s it about? This legal drama tells the true story of the so-called Chicago 7, a group of anti-war protesters who were charged with conspiracy and crossing state lines with the intention of inciting riots at the Democratic National Convention in 1968. Among the ensemble cast include Sacha Baron Cohen, Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Joseph-Gordon Levitt. Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Sacha Baron Cohen), Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Original Song (Celeste – Hear My Voice), Best Film Editing Where to watch: Netflix Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (five nominations)

What’s it about?Chadwick Boseman’s final on-screen outing sees him acting opposite Oscar winner Viola Davis as the titular Ma Rainey, a pioneering recording star in the world of blues music. The Black Panther star plays trumpeter Levee Green, with the film centring around an especially turbulent recording session in the 1920s. Nominated for: Best Actor (Chadwick Boseman), Best Actress (Viola Davis), Best Costume Design, Best Makeup And Hairstyling, Best Production Design Where to watch: Netflix Promising Young Woman

What’s it about? One of the year’s most anticipated films, Emerald Fennell of Killing Eve fame (who you may have recently seen in action as Camilla Parker-Bowles in The Crown, no less) makes her directorial film debut in Promising Young Woman. The film focusses on a young woman who spends her evenings hunting down sexual predators by pretending to be drunk in bars, and boasts a seriously impressive cast including Carey Mulligan, Jennifer Coolidge, Alison Brie, Bo Burnham, Molly Shannon and Laverne Cox – the list truly goes on and on. Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Director (Emerald Fennell), Best Actress (Carey Mulligan), Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing Where to watch: NOW and Sky Cinema News Of The World (four nominations)

What’s it about? A brand new Western with Tom Hanks in the lead role, News Of The World debuted on Netflix last year. The film sees Tom acting alongside child actor Helena Zengel, playing a Civil War veteran who must return a young girl to her family. Nominated for: Best Production Design, Best Original Score, Best Cinematography, Best Sound Where to watch: Netflix One Night In Miami... (three nominations)

What’s it about? Fresh from winning her first Oscar in 2020, Regina King marked her directorial film debut with One Night In Miami..., which tells the fictionalised story of a meeting between activist Malcolm X, boxing champ Muhammad Ali, athlete Jim Brown and musician Sam Cooke. The film has earned musical theatre star Leslie Odom Jr two nominations, for his portrayal of Sam Cooke and his contribution to the film’s soundtrack. Nominated for: Best Supporting Actor (Leslie Odom Jr), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Song (Leslie Odom Jr – Speak Now) Where to watch: Amazon Prime Soul (three nominations)

What’s it about? Following in the footsteps of abstract stories like Inside Out, Soul is another hit for Pixar, with a voice cast including Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey and Graham Norton. The film centres around a middle school music teacher, unsatisfied with his lot in life, who ends up discovering the true meaning of having a soul when he mistakenly winds up in a whole other dimension. Nominated for: Best Animated Feature, Best Original Score, Best Sound Where to watch:Disney+ Another Round (two nominations)

What’s it about? This Danish-language film is one of the year’s most successful foreign offerings, telling the story of a group of teachers who want to explore the effect alcohol has on them. Far from giving up booze, though, the group each pledges to drink alcohol once a day for a year, with Another Round following them on their endeavours. Nominated for: Best Director (Thomas Vinterburg), Best International Feature Film Where to watch: In cinemas from 25 June Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (two nominations)

What’s it about? More than a decade on from the first Borat film, Sacha Baron Cohen brought his most famous comedy character out of retirement, for more outrageous satire specifically looking at the Covid-19 pandemic and the then-upcoming US presidential election. This time around, Borat introduced the world to his teenage daughter Tutar, who joins him on his adventures (and earning Bulgarian actor Maria Bakalova her first Oscar nomination in the process). Nominated for: Best Supporting Actress (Maria Bakalova), Best Adapted Screenplay Where to watch: Amazon Prime Collective (two nominations)

What’s it about? This Romanian documentary revolves around a group of journalists as they attempt to unpick a case of serious corruption revolving around public healthcare and fraud. Nominated for: Best International Feature Film, Best Documentary Feature Where to watch: Amazon Prime Emma. (two nominations)

What’s it about? Jane Austen’s classic story has been adapted for the big screen multiple times, but Autumn De Wilde’s fast-paced and candy-coloured version takes a uniquely modern approach, putting us in mind of Sophia Coppola’s Marie Antoinette biopic. Look out for performances from The Queen’s Gambit’s Anya-Taylor Joy, Miranda Hart and Josh O’Connor (yes, The Crown’s Prince Charles) too. Nominated for: Best Costume Design and Best Makeup And Hairstyling Where to watch: NOW and Sky Cinema Hillbilly Elegy (two nominations)

What’s it about? This controversial film about a Yale student who returns to his childhood home after a family emergency garnered a lot of attention upon its debut, not least for putting two of the Oscars’ most-nominated-without-a-win stars (Glenn Close and Amy Adams) in its leading roles. Glenn Close’s performance makes history as it not only cements her spot as the living actor who has the most Oscar nominations without a win, but also makes her one of few stars to land an Academy Award and Razzie nomination for the same performance. Nominated for: Best Supporting Actress (Glenn Close), Best Makeup And Hairystyling Where to watch: Netflix Mulan (two nominations)

What’s it about? The latest in a long line of Disney’s live-action remakes, this one has Chinese-American actor Yifei Liu in the lead role of Mulan, a young woman who poses as a man to take her ill father’s place when he’s called to fight in a war. Mulan took a more serious approach than remakes like Beauty And The Beast and Aladdin, which many enjoyed, although quite why producers felt the need to get rid of the original film’s brilliant songs is something we still can’t get our heads around. Nominated for: Best Visual Effects, Best Costume Design Where to watch: Disney+ Pinocchio (two nominations)

What’s it about? This adaptation of the classic story is not to be confused with the two other Pinocchio films currently in the works (one at Disney with Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Tom Hanks as Jiminy Cricket and Gepetto, the other a more serious affair directed by Guillermo Del Toro). We all know the story by now: wooden boy comes to life, tells some lies and lives to regret it. This version won particular praise for its visuals, with its two Oscar nominations being for styling and costume design. Nominated for: Best Makeup And Hairstyling, Best Costume Design Where to watch: Amazon Prime Tenet (two nominations)

What’s it about? Well... to be honest, does anyone actually know? And that includes people who’ve actually seen it. Christopher Nolan’s latest epic, Tenet, is one of the few Oscar-nominated films from this year that was actually released in cinemas in the UK, captivating and confusing viewers in equal measure when it came out last summer. Nominated for: Best Production Design, Best Visual Effects Where to watch: Amazon Prime Pieces Of A Woman (one nomination)

What’s it about? This heart-wrenching and devastating drama centres around the aftermath of a traumatic birth in which a woman watches her newborn baby die. Pieces Of A Woman proved divisive among critics due to the 24-minute birth scene near the beginning of the film, although Vanessa Kirby (who played Princess Margaret in the first two series of The Crown) has won plenty of praise. Nominated for: Best Actress (Vanessa Kirby) Where to watch: Netflix The United States vs. Billie Holiday (one nomination)