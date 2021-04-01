ENTERTAINMENT
01/04/2021 05:00 BST

What's New On Netflix UK In April 2021? All The Films And Series To Enjoy

Highlights include Jamie Foxx's new sitcom Dad Stop Embarrassing Me, original film Thunder Force and recent classics A Star Is Born and Rocketman.

With a long Easter holiday weekend just around the corner and a few more weeks until pub gardens open, Netflix has come up trumps with its latest offerings. 

The streaming service has got the usual mix of original films and series debuting over the next few weeks, along with some classics worth revisiting. 

Highlights include Jamie Foxx’s new sitcom Dad Stop Embarrassing Me, Netflix originals Thunder Force, Concrete Cowboy and Just Say Yes and recent releases like A Star Is Born and Rocketman, as well as classics like Shrek and Death Becomes Her.

Here’s a full rundown of what to expect this month...

NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES

Prank Encounters (Season 2) – 1 April

 

Worn Stories (Season 1) – 1 April

 

Bitter Daisies (Season 2) – 2 April

Family Reunion (Part 3) – 5 April

 

Snabba Cash (Season 1) – 7 April

 

The Big Day (Collection 2) – 7 April

 

The Wedding Coach (Season 1) – 7 April

 

The Way Of The House Husband (Season 1) – 8 April

 

Heaven Official’s Blessing (Season 1) – 9 April

The Circle USA (Season 2) – 14 April

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me – 16 April

 

Fast & Furious: Spy Racers (Season 4) – 16 April

 

Why Are You Like This – 16 April

 

Luis Miguel – The Series (Part 2) – 19 April

 

Zero (Season 1) – 21 April

 

Shadow And Bone (1 Season) – 23 April

 

The Innocent (Limited Series) – 30 April

 

NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILMS

Irul (2021) – 1 April 

 

Concrete Cowboy – 2 April

 

Just Say Yes – 2 April

 

Madame Claude – 2 April

 

Run – 2 April

 

Sky High – 2 April

 

Have You Ever Seen Fireflies? – 9 April

 

Night In Paradise – 9 April

 

Thunder Force – 9 April

 

New Gods: Nezha Reborn – 12 April

 

Love And Monsters – 14 April

 

Ride Or Die – 15 April

 

Arlo The Alligator Boy – 16 April

 

Into The Beat (Dein Herz tanzt) – 16 April

 

Stowaway – 22 April

 

Things Heard and Seen – 30 April

OTHER SERIES 

Wild Bill – 1 April

 

Masterpiece: Worricker – 1 April

 

The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills – 15 April

 

Seraph Of The End (Season 2) – 16 April

DOCUMENTARIES 

Sherpa – 1 April 

 

Coded Bias – 5 April

 

Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute – 7 April

 

This Is A Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist – 7 April

 

Dark City Beneath the Beat – 15 April

 

Searching For Sheela (2021) – 22 April

FILMS

Alleycats (2016) – 1 April

 

American Girl: Grace Stirs Up Success (2015) – 1 April

 

Baarìa (2009) – 1 April

 

Beneath (2013) – 1 April

 

Cast Away (2000) – 1 April

 

Collateral (2004) – 1 April

 

Curve (2015) – 1 April

 

Death Becomes Her (1992) – 1 April

 

Esio Trot (2015) – 1 April

 

In the Name of the Father (1993) – 1 April

 

Jarhead 2: Field of Fire (2014) – 1 April

 

Love Story (1970) – 1 April

 

Mrs. Brown’s Boys D’Movie (2014) – 1 April 

 

Murder On The Home Front (2013) – 1 April

 

Outcast (2015) – 1 April

 

Out Of Time (2003) – 1 April

 

Page Eight (2011) – 1 April

 

People Places Things (2015) – 1 April

 

R.L. Stine’s Monsterville: Cabinet of Souls (2015) – 1 April

 

Raw Deal (1986) – 1 April

 

Red Heat (1988) – 1 April

 

Shrek (2001) – 1 April

 

Shrek 2 (2004) – 1 April

 

Shrek the Musical (2013) – 1 April

 

Sixty Six (2006) – 1 April

 

Sleepers (1996) – 1 April

 

They Live (1988) – 1 April

 

The Borrowers (2011) – 1 April

 

The Boy (2016) – 1 April

 

The Hitcher (2007) – 1 April

 

The Land Before Time 2: The Great Valley Adventure (1994) – 1 April

 

The Time Traveller’s Wife (2009) – 1 April

 

Turks & Caicos (2014) – 1 April

 

Twister (1996) – 1 April

 

God Calling (2018) – 2 April

 

A Star Is Born (2018) – 11 April

 

Chestnut: Hero of Central Park (2004) – 14 April

 

Jiu Jitsu (2020) – 15 April

 

Only Mine (2019) – 15 April

 

Smallfoot (2018) – 20 April

 

Rocketman (2019) – 30 April

READ MORE:

MORE: Netflix entertainment uktv we love tv binge tv lifestyle

Conversations