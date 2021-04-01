With a long Easter holiday weekend just around the corner and a few more weeks until pub gardens open, Netflix has come up trumps with its latest offerings.
The streaming service has got the usual mix of original films and series debuting over the next few weeks, along with some classics worth revisiting.
Highlights include Jamie Foxx’s new sitcom Dad Stop Embarrassing Me, Netflix originals Thunder Force, Concrete Cowboy and Just Say Yes and recent releases like A Star Is Born and Rocketman, as well as classics like Shrek and Death Becomes Her.
Here’s a full rundown of what to expect this month...
NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES
Prank Encounters (Season 2) – 1 April
Worn Stories (Season 1) – 1 April
Bitter Daisies (Season 2) – 2 April
Family Reunion (Part 3) – 5 April
Snabba Cash (Season 1) – 7 April
The Big Day (Collection 2) – 7 April
The Wedding Coach (Season 1) – 7 April
The Way Of The House Husband (Season 1) – 8 April
Heaven Official’s Blessing (Season 1) – 9 April
The Circle USA (Season 2) – 14 April
Dad Stop Embarrassing Me – 16 April
Fast & Furious: Spy Racers (Season 4) – 16 April
Why Are You Like This – 16 April
Luis Miguel – The Series (Part 2) – 19 April
Zero (Season 1) – 21 April
Shadow And Bone (1 Season) – 23 April
The Innocent (Limited Series) – 30 April
NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILMS
Irul (2021) – 1 April
Concrete Cowboy – 2 April
Just Say Yes – 2 April
Madame Claude – 2 April
Run – 2 April
Sky High – 2 April
Have You Ever Seen Fireflies? – 9 April
Night In Paradise – 9 April
Thunder Force – 9 April
New Gods: Nezha Reborn – 12 April
Love And Monsters – 14 April
Ride Or Die – 15 April
Arlo The Alligator Boy – 16 April
Into The Beat (Dein Herz tanzt) – 16 April
Stowaway – 22 April
Things Heard and Seen – 30 April
OTHER SERIES
Wild Bill – 1 April
Masterpiece: Worricker – 1 April
The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills – 15 April
Seraph Of The End (Season 2) – 16 April
DOCUMENTARIES
Sherpa – 1 April
Coded Bias – 5 April
Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute – 7 April
This Is A Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist – 7 April
Dark City Beneath the Beat – 15 April
Searching For Sheela (2021) – 22 April
FILMS
Alleycats (2016) – 1 April
American Girl: Grace Stirs Up Success (2015) – 1 April
Baarìa (2009) – 1 April
Beneath (2013) – 1 April
Cast Away (2000) – 1 April
Collateral (2004) – 1 April
Curve (2015) – 1 April
Death Becomes Her (1992) – 1 April
Esio Trot (2015) – 1 April
In the Name of the Father (1993) – 1 April
Jarhead 2: Field of Fire (2014) – 1 April
Love Story (1970) – 1 April
Mrs. Brown’s Boys D’Movie (2014) – 1 April
Murder On The Home Front (2013) – 1 April
Outcast (2015) – 1 April
Out Of Time (2003) – 1 April
Page Eight (2011) – 1 April
People Places Things (2015) – 1 April
R.L. Stine’s Monsterville: Cabinet of Souls (2015) – 1 April
Raw Deal (1986) – 1 April
Red Heat (1988) – 1 April
Shrek (2001) – 1 April
Shrek 2 (2004) – 1 April
Shrek the Musical (2013) – 1 April
Sixty Six (2006) – 1 April
Sleepers (1996) – 1 April
They Live (1988) – 1 April
The Borrowers (2011) – 1 April
The Boy (2016) – 1 April
The Hitcher (2007) – 1 April
The Land Before Time 2: The Great Valley Adventure (1994) – 1 April
The Time Traveller’s Wife (2009) – 1 April
Turks & Caicos (2014) – 1 April
Twister (1996) – 1 April
God Calling (2018) – 2 April
A Star Is Born (2018) – 11 April
Chestnut: Hero of Central Park (2004) – 14 April
Jiu Jitsu (2020) – 15 April
Only Mine (2019) – 15 April
Smallfoot (2018) – 20 April
Rocketman (2019) – 30 April