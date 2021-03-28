All The New Original Films Coming To Netflix In April 2021

We’ve got one word for the list of original films that Netflix will be debuting in April: names.

At the beginning of 2021, the streaming giant promised they’d be serving up at least one new original film a week, and they’ve stayed true to their word so far, with April’s roster now being revealed.

In the coming weeks, Netflix subscribers can look forward to brand new films starring A-list actors including Oscar winner Octavia Spencer and Oscar nominees Melissa McCarthy, Anna Kendrick, Amanda Seyfried and Toni Collette.

Top talent like Idris Elba, Jason Bateman, Daniel Dae Kim and Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin are also among the casts of Netflix’s new offerings, which include a superhero pastiche, an epic sci-fi thriller and, best of all, Idris Elba on a horse.

Here’s what’s coming up this April...

Concrete Cowboy (2 April)