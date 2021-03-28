All The New Original Films Coming To Netflix In April 2021

We’ve got one word for the list of original films that Netflix will be debuting in April: names.
At the beginning of 2021, the streaming giant promised they’d be serving up at least one new original film a week, and they’ve stayed true to their word so far, with April’s roster now being revealed.
In the coming weeks, Netflix subscribers can look forward to brand new films starring A-list actors including Oscar winner Octavia Spencer and Oscar nominees Melissa McCarthy, Anna Kendrick, Amanda Seyfried and Toni Collette.
Top talent like Idris Elba, Jason Bateman, Daniel Dae Kim and Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin are also among the casts of Netflix’s new offerings, which include a superhero pastiche, an epic sci-fi thriller and, best of all, Idris Elba on a horse.
Here’s what’s coming up this April...
Concrete Cowboy (2 April)
Netflix says: “While spending the summer in North Philadelphia, a troubled teen is caught between a life of crime and his estranged father’s vibrant urban-cowboy subculture.”
Thunder Force (9 April)
Netflix says: “In a world where supervillains are commonplace, two estranged childhood best friends reunite after one devises a treatment that gives them powers to protect their city.”
Ride Or Die (15 April)
Netflix says: “Born and raised in a wealthy family, Rei has lived a life without need. One day, she hears from Nanae, who she had feelings for in high school, and the two women are reunited for the first time in ten years. However, Rei’s happiness is short-lived as she is shocked to see that Nanae is covered in bruises suffered from domestic violence at the hands of her husband.
“After Nanae makes Rei kill her husband for love, the tale of their aimless escape begins…”
Stowaway (22 April)
Netflix says: “On a mission headed to Mars, an unintended stowaway accidentally causes severe damage to the spaceship’s life support systems. Facing dwindling resources and a potentially fatal outcome, the crew is forced to make an impossible decision.”
Things Heard And Seen (29 April)
Netflix says: “A Manhattan couple moves to a historic hamlet in the Hudson Valley and come to discover that their marriage has a sinister darkness, one that rivals their new home’s history. Based on the acclaimed novel by Elizabeth Brundage.”