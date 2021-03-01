Taylor Swift has called out a “lazy” and “deeply sexist” joke about her in new Netflix series Ginny & Georgia.
The comedy-drama show, which follows 15-year-old teen Ginny and her 30-year-old mum Georgia, debuted on the streaming service last week, and quickly caught the attention of Taylor’s fans because of a remark one of the characters makes.
In a scene where the mother and daughter are arguing about relationships, Georgia believes Ginny has broken up with her high school boyfriend.
Ginny then says to her mum: “What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift.”
After Taylor’s fans came to her defence on Twitter, the singer has now addressed the matter herself with a 10/10 response.
She tweeted on Monday: “Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse shit as FuNnY.”
Referring to how she had made a documentary with the streaming giant, she continued: “Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you.
“Happy Women’s History Month I guess,” she added.
Taylor’s fans were loving her response...
Since Ginny & Georgia’s debut on Netflix, it has drawn comparisons to classic 00s teen drama Gilmore Girls, and has received a mixed response from critics.
However, it is currently at number one in the UK’s Most Watched chart on Netflix.