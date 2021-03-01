Taylor Swift has called out a “lazy” and “deeply sexist” joke about her in new Netflix series Ginny & Georgia.

The comedy-drama show, which follows 15-year-old teen Ginny and her 30-year-old mum Georgia, debuted on the streaming service last week, and quickly caught the attention of Taylor’s fans because of a remark one of the characters makes.

In a scene where the mother and daughter are arguing about relationships, Georgia believes Ginny has broken up with her high school boyfriend.

Ginny then says to her mum: “What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift.”