Netflix Josh O'Connor as Prince Charles with Emma Corrin as Princess Diana in The Crown

“I think I was working another job and I got a phone call saying, ‘Would I want to come in and read for Charles?’ I mean, it was a terrible mistake!” Explaining his initial reaction to the offer of an audition, Josh continued: “Partly, I hadn’t seen the show and then I watched the show and realised it’s incredible and what Claire [Foy] and Matt [Smith] did in the first two series was magic. “I don’t know where I’d been, I don’t know how I missed this magical show. And then I fell in love with the show, so I met with the guys and they convinced me and just said, ‘This is a great part.’ And they told me the story and the journey we were going to go on and it was just a no-brainer.” Sunday night’s Golden Globes also saw Josh’s co-star Emma Corrin honoured for her role as Princess Diana in The Crown.

golden globe winning besties who thank each other in their acceptance speeches pic.twitter.com/5YjNBqR3iV — JOSH O'CONNOR GOLDEN GLOBE (@anyaspascal) March 1, 2021