It’s at least five more weeks until we’re all allowed to leave our houses more often under the current roadmap out of lockdown, which means there’s still a need for plenty of entertainment.
Enter Netflix, who’ve got the usual mix of original films and series debuting over the next few weeks, along with some classics worth revisiting.
Here’s a full rundown of what to expect this month...
NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES
Pacific Rim: The Black (Season 1) – 4 March
Bombay Begums – 8 March
Dealer – 10 March
Marriage or Mortgage – 10 March
Love Alarm (season 2) – 12 March
Paradise PD (season 3) – 12 March
The One – 12 March
The Lost Pirate Kingdom – 15 March
B: The Beginning (season 2) – 18 March
Country Comfort – 19 March
Sky Rojo – 19 March
NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILMS
Moxie – 3 March
Sentinelle – 5 March
Coven of Sisters – 11 March
Yes Day – 12 March
Struggle Alley – 15 March
Simply Black – 17 March
A Week Away – 26 March
Bad Trip – 26 March
OTHER TV SERIES
American Idol (season 19) – 4 March with new episodes each Thursday
Alice – 1 March
The Bold Type (multiple seasons) – 1 March
Do You Like Brahms? – 1 March
Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online – 1 March
The Promised Neverland (season 1) – 1 March
Just In Time – 12 March
OTHER FILMS
A Perfect Day For Arsenide – 1 March
Banyuki – 1 March
How to Be Really Bad – 1 March
LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom – 1 March
Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown – 1 March
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle – 1 March
Something Borrowed – 1 March
Sword Art Online – 1 March
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow – 1 March
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival – 1 March
Trial By Fire – 1 March
Turistas – 1 March
Mariposa – 4 March
The Art of Self Defense – 4 March
Fate of Alakada – 5 March
The Best of Enemies – 5 March
She Dies Tomorrow – 10 March
The Block Island Sound – 11 March
Pet Sematary – 12 March
The Sisters Brothers – 12 March
The Nun – 14 March
Blinded by the Light – 16 March
Catcher – 17 March
Deadly Illusions – 18 March
Skylines – 18 March
Fatale – 19 March
Little – 19 March
Wonder Park – 19 March
Crazy Rich Asians – 22 March
DOCUMENTARIES
Leaving Neverland – TBC
Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell – 1 March
Connected – 1 March
Murder Among the Mormons – 3 March
Nevanke: Breaking the Silence – 5 March
The Houseboat – 8 March
Last Chance U: Basketball – 10 March
Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case – 17 March
Formula 1: Drive to Survive (season 3) – 18 March
COMEDY
RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo – 16 March
CHILDRENS
Word Party (Season 5) – 2 March
City Of Ghosts – 5 March
StarBeam (Season 3) – 8 March
Waffles + Mochi – 15 March