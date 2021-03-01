ENTERTAINMENT
01/03/2021 14:07 GMT

What's New On Netflix UK In March 2021? All The Films And Series To Enjoy

Highlights include Michelle Obama's kids show Waffles + Mochi, hit film Crazy Rich Asians, thriller The One and original movie Moxie.

It’s at least five more weeks until we’re all allowed to leave our houses more often under the current roadmap out of lockdown, which means there’s still a need for plenty of entertainment. 

Enter Netflix, who’ve got the usual mix of original films and series debuting over the next few weeks, along with some classics worth revisiting.

Here’s a full rundown of what to expect this month...

NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES

Pacific Rim: The Black (Season 1) – 4 March

 

Bombay Begums – 8 March

 

Dealer – 10 March

 

Marriage or Mortgage – 10 March

 

Love Alarm (season 2) – 12 March

 

Paradise PD (season 3) – 12 March

 

The One – 12 March

 

The Lost Pirate Kingdom – 15 March

 

B: The Beginning (season 2) – 18 March

 

Country Comfort – 19 March

 

Sky Rojo – 19 March

 

NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILMS 

Moxie – 3 March

 

Sentinelle – 5 March

 

Coven of Sisters – 11 March

 

Yes Day – 12 March

 

Struggle Alley – 15 March

Simply Black – 17 March

A Week Away – 26 March

 

Bad Trip – 26 March

 

OTHER TV SERIES

American Idol (season 19) – 4 March with new episodes each Thursday

 

Alice – 1 March

 

The Bold Type (multiple seasons) – 1 March

 

Do You Like Brahms? – 1 March

 

Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online – 1 March

 

The Promised Neverland (season 1) – 1 March

 

Just In Time – 12 March

 

OTHER FILMS 

A Perfect Day For Arsenide – 1 March

 

Banyuki – 1 March

How to Be Really Bad – 1 March

 

LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom – 1 March

 

Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown – 1 March

 

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle – 1 March

 

Something Borrowed – 1 March

 

Sword Art Online – 1 March

 

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow – 1 March

 

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival – 1 March

Trial By Fire – 1 March

 

Turistas – 1 March

 

Mariposa – 4 March

 

The Art of Self Defense – 4 March

 

Fate of Alakada – 5 March

 

The Best of Enemies – 5 March

 

She Dies Tomorrow – 10 March

 

The Block Island Sound – 11 March

 

Pet Sematary – 12 March

 

The Sisters Brothers – 12 March

 

The Nun – 14 March

 

Blinded by the Light – 16 March

 

Catcher – 17 March

 

Deadly Illusions – 18 March

 

Skylines – 18 March

 

Fatale – 19 March

 

Little – 19 March

 

Wonder Park – 19 March

 

Crazy Rich Asians – 22 March

 

DOCUMENTARIES

Leaving Neverland – TBC 

 

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell – 1 March

 

Connected – 1 March

 

Murder Among the Mormons – 3 March

 

Nevanke: Breaking the Silence – 5 March

 

The Houseboat – 8 March

 

Last Chance U: Basketball – 10 March

 

Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case – 17 March

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (season 3) – 18 March

 

COMEDY

RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo – 16 March

CHILDRENS

Word Party (Season 5) – 2 March

 

City Of Ghosts – 5 March

 

StarBeam (Season 3) – 8 March

 

Waffles + Mochi – 15 March

READ MORE:

MORE: uktv we love tv Netflix

Conversations