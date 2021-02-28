Netflix Moxie

Netflix says: “Fed up with the sexist and toxic status quo at her high school, a shy 16-year-old finds inspiration from her mother’s rebellious past and anonymously publishes a zine that sparks a school-wide, coming-of-rage revolution.” Sentinelle (4 March)

Netflix Sentinelle

Netflix says: “Transferred home after a traumatising combat mission, a highly trained French soldier uses her lethal skills to hunt down the man who hurt her sister.” Coven Of Sisters (11 March)

Netflix Coven Of Sisters

Netflix says: “Basque Country, 1609. To postpone their execution, a group of women accused of witchcraft lure their inquisitor into witnessing the witches’ Sabbath.” Yes Day (12 March)

Netflix Yes Day

Netflix says: “Always feeling like they have to say no to their kids and co-workers, Allison and Carlos decide to give their three kids a ‘yes day’ – where for 24 hours the kids make the rules. Little did they know that they’d be going on a whirlwind adventure around Los Angeles, that would bring the family closer to each other than ever before.” A Week Away (26 March)

Netflix A Week Away

Netflix says: “Troubled teen Will Hawkins has a run-in with the law that puts him at an important crossroad: go to juvenile detention or attend a Christian summer camp. “At first a fish out of water, Will opens his heart, discovers love with a camp regular, and sense of belonging in the last place he expected to find it.” Bad Trip (26 March)

Netflix Bad Trip