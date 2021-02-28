Netflix announced at the beginning of 2021 that they’d be gifting us a brand new original film every single week, and they’ve delivered on that promise.
So far this year, we’ve had dreamy teen romance with To All The Boys: Always And Forever, heavy and heartbreaking drama in Pieces Of A Woman, the high-stakes twists and turns of I Care A Lot and 106 minutes of serious tension courtesy of Malcolm And Marie.
The streaming giant is keeping the wave of new films coming in the month ahead, with a new teen comedy from Amy Poehler (fresh from her stint hosting this year’s Golden Globes, no less), family fun in Yes Day and the dark new period drama Coven Of Sisters.
Here’s the full list of new Netflix original films set to arrive in March…
Moxie (3 March)
Netflix says: “Fed up with the sexist and toxic status quo at her high school, a shy 16-year-old finds inspiration from her mother’s rebellious past and anonymously publishes a zine that sparks a school-wide, coming-of-rage revolution.”
Sentinelle (4 March)
Netflix says: “Transferred home after a traumatising combat mission, a highly trained French soldier uses her lethal skills to hunt down the man who hurt her sister.”
Coven Of Sisters (11 March)
Netflix says: “Basque Country, 1609. To postpone their execution, a group of women accused of witchcraft lure their inquisitor into witnessing the witches’ Sabbath.”
Yes Day (12 March)
Netflix says: “Always feeling like they have to say no to their kids and co-workers, Allison and Carlos decide to give their three kids a ‘yes day’ – where for 24 hours the kids make the rules. Little did they know that they’d be going on a whirlwind adventure around Los Angeles, that would bring the family closer to each other than ever before.”
A Week Away (26 March)
Netflix says: “Troubled teen Will Hawkins has a run-in with the law that puts him at an important crossroad: go to juvenile detention or attend a Christian summer camp.
“At first a fish out of water, Will opens his heart, discovers love with a camp regular, and sense of belonging in the last place he expected to find it.”
Bad Trip (26 March)
Netflix says: “From the producer of Jackass and Bad Grandpa, this hidden camera comedy follows two best friends as they go on a cross-country road trip full of hilarious, inventive pranks, pulling its real-life audience into the mayhem.”