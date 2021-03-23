Joanna Lumley Hits Out At 'Ghastly' The Crown: 'Lots Of People Don't Know It's Made Up'

The Crown has featured some huge British stars over the course of it’s four series, but there’s one TV legend who we shouldn’t expect to see on there any time soon. Joanna Lumley has hit out at the hit Netflix series, branding it “ghastly”. The Absolutely Fabulous star admitted she does not agree with the way it dramatises the royal family, insisting many people do not know the difference between what is real and what is fictional.

David M. Benett via Getty Images Joanna Lumley

Joanna made the comments on Chopper’s Politics podcast for The Telegraph, beginning by admitting she has not been following recent developments with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. She said: “I find that all ghastly. I don’t watch The Crown, I find it all ghastly. “Lots of people love it and lots of people know it’s mostly made up, but lots of people don’t know it’s made up which is awful.” Joanna continued: “I put myself in the shoes of the people, in this case, the royal family where people imagine how you speak to your husband. “If you imagined how Stevie and I talk to each other and tried to write it down it makes me feel faint with laughter. “Well some people say ‘Oh everybody knows it’s made up’ – they don’t, they think its the truth. I couldn’t watch it because I feel if you don’t agree with something don’t watch it and go ‘oooh I hate that.’ Just don’t watch it.” Asked if she would ever appear in it, Joanna said: “No. No, I didn’t watch it or see it or do it.”