15/03/2021 13:39 GMT

Oscars 2021 Nominations See Host Of British Stars Receive Nods – Here's The Full List

Academy Awards history has also been made in the Best Director category.

Daniel Kaluuya, Sacha Baron Cohen, Olivia Colman and Riz Ahmed are among the British stars who have been nominated for an Academy Award at this year’s Oscars. 

Daniel has scored a Best Supporting Actor nomination for his performance as Black Panther leader Fred Hampton in Judas And The Black Messiah.

He is nominated alongside Sacha Baron Cohen for his turn as social activist Abbie Hoffman in The Trial Of The Chicago 7.

Olivia Colman received a nod in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role in The Father.

Riz Ahmed is nominated for Best Actor for his role in The Sound of Metal alongside fellow Brits Gary Oldman and Anthony Hopkins, who have received  nods for Mank and The Father. 

Getty
Daniel Kaluuya, Sacha Baron Cohen, Olivia Colman and Riz Ahmed

Vanessa Kirby and Carey Mulligan are nominated for Best Actress for Pieces of a Woman and Promising Young Woman respectively. 

Emerald Fennell has also been nominated for helming Promising Young Woman in the Best Director category. 

Last year’s male-dominated Best Director category was widely criticised, and 2021 has seen Emerald nominated alongside Nomadland director Chloé Zhao, following her wins at both the Golden Globes and the Critics Choice Award. 

Chloé’s nomination has made Oscars history, as she is the first woman of colour to ever be honoured in the category. 

Getty
Chloe Zhao has made Oscars history with her Best Director nomination

The Oscars has significantly expanded its voting body over the past year, inviting more than 800 new members, after it once again faced criticism for the lack of diversity in its nominations for the 2020 ceremony.

Other nods include a posthumous nomination in the Best Actor category for Chadwick Boseman and his role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. 

The actor died aged 43 last August from colon cancer. 

Getty
Chadwick Boseman died in August

The contenders for best picture are The Father, Judas And The Black Messiah, Mank, Minari, Nomadland, Promising Young Woman, Sound Of Metal and The Trial Of The Chicago 7.

The nominations for Academy Awards were announced by husband and wife Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas live from London.

The Academy Awards were delayed by the pandemic and are now scheduled to take place on April 25.

Check out the full list of nominees below....

Best Picture

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Actress

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Actor

Steven Yeung, Minari

Riz Ahmed, The Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Youn Yuh-jung, Minari

Best Supporting Actor

Paul Raci, The Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami

Best Director

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

David Fincher, Mank

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Best Original Screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Adapted Screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Father

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

The White Tiger

Best Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Original Score

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul

Best Original Song

Fight for You, (Judas and the Black Messiah) 

Hear My Voice, (The Trial of the Chicago 7) 

Húsavík, (Eurovision Song Contest) 

Io Si (Seen), (The Life Ahead) 

Speak Now, (One Night in Miami) 

Best Animated Feature Film

Onward

Over the Moon

Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Best Animated Short Film

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes-People

Best Live Action Short Film

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye

Best Documentary Feature

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

Best Documentary Short Film

Colette

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha 

Best International Feature Film

Another Round (Denmark)

Better Days (Hong Kong)

Collective (Romania)

The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)

Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Best Sound

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Sound of Metal

Best Production Design

The Father

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

News of the World

Tenet

Best Film Editing

The Father

NomadlandPromising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Visual Effects

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black BottomMank 

Pinocchio

Best Costume Design

Emma

Mank

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mulan

Pinocchio

