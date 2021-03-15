Daniel Kaluuya, Sacha Baron Cohen, Olivia Colman and Riz Ahmed are among the British stars who have been nominated for an Academy Award at this year’s Oscars.
Daniel has scored a Best Supporting Actor nomination for his performance as Black Panther leader Fred Hampton in Judas And The Black Messiah.
He is nominated alongside Sacha Baron Cohen for his turn as social activist Abbie Hoffman in The Trial Of The Chicago 7.
Olivia Colman received a nod in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role in The Father.
Riz Ahmed is nominated for Best Actor for his role in The Sound of Metal alongside fellow Brits Gary Oldman and Anthony Hopkins, who have received nods for Mank and The Father.
Vanessa Kirby and Carey Mulligan are nominated for Best Actress for Pieces of a Woman and Promising Young Woman respectively.
Emerald Fennell has also been nominated for helming Promising Young Woman in the Best Director category.
Last year’s male-dominated Best Director category was widely criticised, and 2021 has seen Emerald nominated alongside Nomadland director Chloé Zhao, following her wins at both the Golden Globes and the Critics Choice Award.
Chloé’s nomination has made Oscars history, as she is the first woman of colour to ever be honoured in the category.
The Oscars has significantly expanded its voting body over the past year, inviting more than 800 new members, after it once again faced criticism for the lack of diversity in its nominations for the 2020 ceremony.
Other nods include a posthumous nomination in the Best Actor category for Chadwick Boseman and his role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.
The actor died aged 43 last August from colon cancer.
The contenders for best picture are The Father, Judas And The Black Messiah, Mank, Minari, Nomadland, Promising Young Woman, Sound Of Metal and The Trial Of The Chicago 7.
The nominations for Academy Awards were announced by husband and wife Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas live from London.
The Academy Awards were delayed by the pandemic and are now scheduled to take place on April 25.
Check out the full list of nominees below....
Best Picture
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Actress
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Best Actor
Steven Yeung, Minari
Riz Ahmed, The Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Best Supporting Actress
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Youn Yuh-jung, Minari
Best Supporting Actor
Paul Raci, The Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami
Best Director
Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
David Fincher, Mank
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Best Original Screenplay
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Adapted Screenplay
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Father
Nomadland
One Night in Miami
The White Tiger
Best Cinematography
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Original Score
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul
Best Original Song
Fight for You, (Judas and the Black Messiah)
Hear My Voice, (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
Húsavík, (Eurovision Song Contest)
Io Si (Seen), (The Life Ahead)
Speak Now, (One Night in Miami)
Best Animated Feature Film
Onward
Over the Moon
Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Best Animated Short Film
Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You
Opera
Yes-People
Best Live Action Short Film
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye
Best Documentary Feature
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time
Best Documentary Short Film
Colette
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha
Best International Feature Film
Another Round (Denmark)
Better Days (Hong Kong)
Collective (Romania)
The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)
Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Best Sound
Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Soul
Sound of Metal
Best Production Design
The Father
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
News of the World
Tenet
Best Film Editing
The Father
NomadlandPromising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Visual Effects
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey’s Black BottomMank
Pinocchio
Best Costume Design
Emma
Mank
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mulan
Pinocchio