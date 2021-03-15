Daniel Kaluuya, Sacha Baron Cohen, Olivia Colman and Riz Ahmed are among the British stars who have been nominated for an Academy Award at this year’s Oscars.

Daniel has scored a Best Supporting Actor nomination for his performance as Black Panther leader Fred Hampton in Judas And The Black Messiah.

He is nominated alongside Sacha Baron Cohen for his turn as social activist Abbie Hoffman in The Trial Of The Chicago 7.

Olivia Colman received a nod in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role in The Father.

Riz Ahmed is nominated for Best Actor for his role in The Sound of Metal alongside fellow Brits Gary Oldman and Anthony Hopkins, who have received nods for Mank and The Father.