Daniel Kaluuya, Emerald Fennell, Frances McDormand and Sir Anthony Hopkins were among the winners at this year’s Baftas. Nomadland won best film, where director Chloe Zhao made history. The film stars Frances McDormand as a woman living in her van as she embarks on a journey across the American West. Zhao, who was born in China, became only the second woman to win the best director prize in Bafta’s 53 year history, and the first woman of colour.

Revenge drama Promising Young Woman was named outstanding British film at Sunday night’s ceremony. The film, which is the directorial debut of The Crown actress Emerald Fennell, stars Carey Mulligan as a woman left traumatised by tragedy. The film was nominated in six categories and Fennell also won the best original screenplay prize.

Daniel Kaluuya won the best supporting actor prize for Judas And The Black Messiah, in which he plays Black Panther leader Fred Hampton and said it was “an honour to be a vessel for him”. He also paid tribute to actor Ashley Walters for the impact he had on Kaluuya’s formative years, saying Walters was “a light and guided the way”.

His House director Remi Weekes won the prize for outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer and paid tribute to “the black and brown and queer people who have nurtured me and lifted me up, I look forward to doing the same thing in return”. Korean actress Yuh-Jung Youn said she was honoured to be recognised by the “snobbish” Brits as she won the supporting actress prize for Minari. She defeated homegrown talent including Kosar Ali and Ashley Madekwe to win for her portrayal as an eccentric grandmother in the tender family drama. She said: “Every award is meaningful but especially this one. British people are know as very snobbish people and they approve of me as a good actor, so I’m very privileged and happy.”

