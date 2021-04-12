Daniel Kaluuya, Emerald Fennell, Frances McDormand and Sir Anthony Hopkins were among the winners at this year’s Baftas.
Nomadland won best film, where director Chloe Zhao made history.
The film stars Frances McDormand as a woman living in her van as she embarks on a journey across the American West.
Zhao, who was born in China, became only the second woman to win the best director prize in Bafta’s 53 year history, and the first woman of colour.
Revenge drama Promising Young Woman was named outstanding British film at Sunday night’s ceremony.
The film, which is the directorial debut of The Crown actress Emerald Fennell, stars Carey Mulligan as a woman left traumatised by tragedy.
The film was nominated in six categories and Fennell also won the best original screenplay prize.
Daniel Kaluuya won the best supporting actor prize for Judas And The Black Messiah, in which he plays Black Panther leader Fred Hampton and said it was “an honour to be a vessel for him”.
He also paid tribute to actor Ashley Walters for the impact he had on Kaluuya’s formative years, saying Walters was “a light and guided the way”.
His House director Remi Weekes won the prize for outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer and paid tribute to “the black and brown and queer people who have nurtured me and lifted me up, I look forward to doing the same thing in return”.
Korean actress Yuh-Jung Youn said she was honoured to be recognised by the “snobbish” Brits as she won the supporting actress prize for Minari.
She defeated homegrown talent including Kosar Ali and Ashley Madekwe to win for her portrayal as an eccentric grandmother in the tender family drama.
She said: “Every award is meaningful but especially this one. British people are know as very snobbish people and they approve of me as a good actor, so I’m very privileged and happy.”
Director Thomas Vinterberg paid tribute to his late daughter as his film Another Round was honoured at the ceremony.
Pixar film Soul was named best animated film, while Sound Of Metal, about a drummer who loses his hearing, won best editing.
Road movie Nomadland won the best cinematography prize while My Octopus Teacher won best documentary.
The ceremony, which was delayed by two months, was largely virtual this year, with only the hosts and presenters appearing in person at the Royal Albert Hall.
Hosts Dermot O’Leary and Edith Bowman opened the ceremony by honouring the Duke of Edinburgh, who died aged 99 on Friday.
Here is the full list of winners for 2021:
– Best Film
Nomadland
– Outstanding British Film
Promising Young Woman
– Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer
His House – Remi Weekes (writer/director)
– Film Not In The English Language
Another Round
– Documentary
My Octopus Teacher
– Animated Film
Soul
– Director
Nomadland – Chloe Zhao
– Original Screenplay
Promising Young Woman – Emerald Fennell
– Adapted Screenplay
The Father – Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller
– Leading Actress
Frances McDormand – Nomadland
– Leading Actor
Anthony Hopkins – The Father
– Supporting Actress
Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari
– Supporting Actor
Daniel Kaluuya – Judas And The Black Messiah
– Original Score
Soul
– Cinematography
Nomadland
– Editing
Sound Of Metal
– EE Rising Star Award
Bukky Bakray
– Casting
Rocks
– Costume design
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
– Make-up and hair
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
– Production design
Mank
– British short film
The Present
– British short animation
The Owl And The Pussycat
– Special visual effects
Tenet
– Sound
Sound Of Metal
– Outstanding British contribution to cinema
Noel Clarke