Nomadland and Rocks have emerged as the top contenders at the upcoming Baftas.

This year’s nominees were announced on Tuesday afternoon, and after a year that was not exactly overrun with new cinema releases, the films recognised are largely from streaming services, or are yet to debut in the UK.

Coming to Disney+ in April, American drama Nomadland has received seven nominations, including Best Film, Best Director for Chloé Zhao and Best Actress for Frances McDormand.

Meanwhile, also on seven nods is the British film Rocks, which is in the running for Outstanding British Film, Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress for Bukky Bakray and Kosar Ali and Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer.