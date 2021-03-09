ENTERTAINMENT
09/03/2021 15:19 GMT | Updated 16 minutes ago

Baftas 2021 Nominations: Rocks And Nomadland Lead The Way At British Film Awards

Most of this year's nominees are largely from streaming services or are yet to debut in the UK following a year like no other.

Nomadland and Rocks have emerged as the top contenders at the upcoming Baftas.

This year’s nominees were announced on Tuesday afternoon, and after a year that was not exactly overrun with new cinema releases, the films recognised are largely from streaming services, or are yet to debut in the UK.

Coming to Disney+ in April, American drama Nomadland has received seven nominations, including Best Film, Best Director for Chloé Zhao and Best Actress for Frances McDormand.

Meanwhile, also on seven nods is the British film Rocks, which is in the running for Outstanding British Film, Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress for Bukky Bakray and Kosar Ali and Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer.

Tom Dymond for EE/Shutterstock
Bukky Bakray

Bukky is also up for the Rising Star award, as are Conrad Khan, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Morfydd Clark and Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù.

Also up for awards are British stars Riz Ahmed, Anthony Hopkins, Vanessa Kirby and Daniel Kaluuya, the latter of whom won a Golden Globe last month for his performance in Judas And The Black Messiah.

Anthony Harvey/BAFTA/Shutterstock
Daniel Kaluuya

This year’s ceremony marks the first time that acting and directing categories have six nominees instead of five, in what was billed as a bid to increase diversity after last year’s Baftas sparked controversy when only white actors received recognition.

Check out the full list of nominees below...

 

Best Film

The Father

The Mauritanian

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial Of The Chicago 7

 

Outstanding British Film

Calm With Horses

The Dig

The Father

His House

Limbo

The Mauritanian

Mogul Mowgli

Promising Young Woman

Rocks

Saint Maud

 

Best Actress

Bukky Bakray – Rocks

Radha Blank – The Forty-Year-Old Version

Vanessa Kirby – Pieces Of A Woman

Frances McDormand – Nomadland

Wunmi Mosaku – His House

Alfre Woodard – Clemency

 

Best Actor

Riz Ahmed – Sound Of Metal

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Adarsh Gourav – The White Tiger

Anthony Hopkins – The Father

Mads Mikkelsen – Another Round

Tahar Rahim – The Mauritanian

 

Best Supporting Actress

Niamh Algar – Calm With Horses

Kosar Ali – Rocks

Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Dominique Fishback – Judas And The Black Messiah

Ashley Madekwe – County Lines

Yuh-jung Youn – Minari

 

Best Supporting Actor

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas And The Black Messiah

Barry Keoghan – Calm With Horses

Alan Kim – MInari

Leslie Odom Jr – One Night In Miami…

Clarke Peters – Da 5 Bloods

Paul Raci – Sound Of Metal

 

Best Director

Thomas Vinterberg – Another round

Shannon Murphy – Babyteeth

Lee Isaac Chung – Minari

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland

Jasmila Žbanić – Quo Vadis, Aida?

Sarah Gavron – Rocks

 

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Dig

The Father

The Mauritanian

Nomadland

The White Tiger

 

Best Original Screenplay

Another Round

Mank

Promising Young Woman

Rocks

The Trial Of The Chicago 7

 

Best Animated Film

Onward

Soul

Wolfwalkers

 

Best Film Not In The English Language

Another Round

Dear Comrades!

Les Misérables

Minari

Quo Vadis, Aida?

 

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer

His House

Limbo

Moffie

Rocks

Saint Maud

 

Best Documentary

Collective

David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet

The Dissident

My Octopus Teacher

The Social Dilemma

 

Best Original Score

Mank

Minari

News Of The World

Promising Young Woman

Soul

 

Best Casting

Calm With Horses

Judas And The Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Rocks

 

Best Cinematography

Judas And The Black Messiah

Mank

The Mauritanian

News Of The World

Nomadland

 

Best Editing

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound Of Metal

The Trial Of The Chicago 7

 

Best Production Design

The Dig

The Father

Mank

News Of The World

Rebecca

 

Best Costume Design

Ammomite

The Dog

Emma.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

 

Best Make-Up And Hair

The Dig

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

 

Best Sound

Greyhound

News Of The World

Nomadland

Soul

Sound Of Metal

 

Best Visual Effects

Greyhound

The Midnight sky

Mulan

The One And Only Ivan

Tenet

 

EE Rising Star

Bukky Bakray

Conrad Khan

Kingsley Ben-Adir

Morfydd Clark

Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù

 

This year’s Baftas will take place virtually at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday 11 April.

MORE FILM:

MORE: lifestyle awards season entertainment film Bafta baftas Daniel Kaluuya anthony hopkins Vanessa Kirby Rock geology Judas and the Black Messiah Morfydd Clark

Conversations