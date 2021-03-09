Nomadland and Rocks have emerged as the top contenders at the upcoming Baftas.
This year’s nominees were announced on Tuesday afternoon, and after a year that was not exactly overrun with new cinema releases, the films recognised are largely from streaming services, or are yet to debut in the UK.
Coming to Disney+ in April, American drama Nomadland has received seven nominations, including Best Film, Best Director for Chloé Zhao and Best Actress for Frances McDormand.
Meanwhile, also on seven nods is the British film Rocks, which is in the running for Outstanding British Film, Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress for Bukky Bakray and Kosar Ali and Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer.
Bukky is also up for the Rising Star award, as are Conrad Khan, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Morfydd Clark and Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù.
Also up for awards are British stars Riz Ahmed, Anthony Hopkins, Vanessa Kirby and Daniel Kaluuya, the latter of whom won a Golden Globe last month for his performance in Judas And The Black Messiah.
This year’s ceremony marks the first time that acting and directing categories have six nominees instead of five, in what was billed as a bid to increase diversity after last year’s Baftas sparked controversy when only white actors received recognition.
Check out the full list of nominees below...
Best Film
The Father
The Mauritanian
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Outstanding British Film
Calm With Horses
The Dig
The Father
His House
Limbo
The Mauritanian
Mogul Mowgli
Promising Young Woman
Rocks
Saint Maud
Best Actress
Bukky Bakray – Rocks
Radha Blank – The Forty-Year-Old Version
Vanessa Kirby – Pieces Of A Woman
Frances McDormand – Nomadland
Wunmi Mosaku – His House
Alfre Woodard – Clemency
Best Actor
Riz Ahmed – Sound Of Metal
Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Adarsh Gourav – The White Tiger
Anthony Hopkins – The Father
Mads Mikkelsen – Another Round
Tahar Rahim – The Mauritanian
Best Supporting Actress
Niamh Algar – Calm With Horses
Kosar Ali – Rocks
Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Dominique Fishback – Judas And The Black Messiah
Ashley Madekwe – County Lines
Yuh-jung Youn – Minari
Best Supporting Actor
Daniel Kaluuya – Judas And The Black Messiah
Barry Keoghan – Calm With Horses
Alan Kim – MInari
Leslie Odom Jr – One Night In Miami…
Clarke Peters – Da 5 Bloods
Paul Raci – Sound Of Metal
Best Director
Thomas Vinterberg – Another round
Shannon Murphy – Babyteeth
Lee Isaac Chung – Minari
Chloé Zhao – Nomadland
Jasmila Žbanić – Quo Vadis, Aida?
Sarah Gavron – Rocks
Best Adapted Screenplay
The Dig
The Father
The Mauritanian
Nomadland
The White Tiger
Best Original Screenplay
Another Round
Mank
Promising Young Woman
Rocks
The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Best Animated Film
Onward
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Best Film Not In The English Language
Another Round
Dear Comrades!
Les Misérables
Minari
Quo Vadis, Aida?
Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer
His House
Limbo
Moffie
Rocks
Saint Maud
Best Documentary
Collective
David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet
The Dissident
My Octopus Teacher
The Social Dilemma
Best Original Score
Mank
Minari
News Of The World
Promising Young Woman
Soul
Best Casting
Calm With Horses
Judas And The Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Rocks
Best Cinematography
Judas And The Black Messiah
Mank
The Mauritanian
News Of The World
Nomadland
Best Editing
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound Of Metal
The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Best Production Design
The Dig
The Father
Mank
News Of The World
Rebecca
Best Costume Design
Ammomite
The Dog
Emma.
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Best Make-Up And Hair
The Dig
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio
Best Sound
Greyhound
News Of The World
Nomadland
Soul
Sound Of Metal
Best Visual Effects
Greyhound
The Midnight sky
Mulan
The One And Only Ivan
Tenet
EE Rising Star
Bukky Bakray
Conrad Khan
Kingsley Ben-Adir
Morfydd Clark
Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù
This year’s Baftas will take place virtually at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday 11 April.