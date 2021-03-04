Nick Frost has revealed he turned down a part in the most recent Star Wars trilogy as he felt the pay he was offered “was rubbish”. The comic actor is best known for his performances in films like Shaun Of The Dead, Hot Fuzz and The World’s End, in which he appeared opposite Simon Pegg. However, while his frequent collaborator appeared in The Force Awakens (in voice form, at least), Nick admitted that he was less tempted by Disney’s offer.

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images Nick Frost pictured in 2018

“I got offered a part in Star Wars.” he told the podcast Celebrity Catch Up. “It was only a little bit but I was like, [the part’s] really small, the pay’s rubbish... I’ve got a family – I don’t do this for free. “I mean I like Star Wars, I like watching it. I don’t want to watch it and think ‘look at your ugly mug’.” Nick didn’t specify exactly which part it was that he turned down, but insisted that he has no regrets about the decision. “There’s a part of me that thinks ‘you could have been in Star Wars’... but fuck it,” he said. “I tend to not to look backwards at all, so that doesn’t really affect me as a choice I took because I think well, it’s done. I’ve made the decision.”