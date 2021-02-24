Tom Holland has revealed he came close to landing a part in the latest Star Wars trilogy, but lost out on the role when his audition took a downward turn.

The British actor – best known for his lead performance in the Spider-Man series – had been in the running to play Finn in The Force Awakens, a part that eventually went to fellow UK star John Boyega.

“I remember my audition for Star Wars, I was like four or five auditions in, and I think I was auditioning for John Boyega’s role,” he told Backstage.

“I remember doing this scene with this lady, bless her, and she was [playing] a drone. So I was doing all of this, like, ‘We gotta get back to the ship!’ And she was going, ‘Bleep, bloop bloop, bleep bloop’.”