Mike Marsland via Getty Images Graham Norton on the red carpet at last year's Baftas

HuffPost UK has contacted Bafta and representatives for Graham Norton for clarification about his departure. Dermot and Edith will be joined by a small number of presenters at the venue, with others also appearing virtually via video-link.

Dave J Hogan via Getty Images Dermot O'Leary and Edith Bowman

The night before the main ceremony, it’s also been announced that Radio 1 presenter Clara Amfo will host a special show, dubbed the EE BAFTA Film Awards Opening Night. In a press release, Bafta explained that this show will explore how some of this year’s nominated films were made, with eight winners also being revealed over the course of the evening, in more technical categories. The winner of Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema award will also be given out during this show.

Mike Marsland via Getty Images Clara Amfo