Baftas organisers have announced two new presenters for this year’s ceremony, taking over from departing host Graham Norton.
Last year’s Baftas saw Graham take on presenting duties at the Baftas for the first time, having previously hosted the awards show’s TV equivalent for several years.
However, on Wednesday morning, it was confirmed that the show would get new hosts in 2021, with Dermot O’Leary and Edith Bowman presenting the Baftas in place of Graham.
The pair have previously hosted Bafta’s red carpet coverage for a number of years, and will now be fronting the main show on Sunday 11 April, from the Royal Albert Hall.
HuffPost UK has contacted Bafta and representatives for Graham Norton for clarification about his departure.
Dermot and Edith will be joined by a small number of presenters at the venue, with others also appearing virtually via video-link.
The night before the main ceremony, it’s also been announced that Radio 1 presenter Clara Amfo will host a special show, dubbed the EE BAFTA Film Awards Opening Night.
In a press release, Bafta explained that this show will explore how some of this year’s nominated films were made, with eight winners also being revealed over the course of the evening, in more technical categories.
The winner of Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema award will also be given out during this show.
Bafta’s executive director of awards and content Emma Baehr said: “We’re thrilled that we have two programmes for the 2021 EE British Academy Film Awards for the very first time this year, in which we’ll showcase our nominees and reveal the winners.
“To help us celebrate the art and craft of filmmaking in more depth we’ll be joined by three hosts – Clara Amfo on Saturday and Dermot O’Leary and Edith Bowman on Sunday. I hope our audiences are just as excited as we are for the BAFTA weekend on the BBC.”
Nomadland and Rocks are this year’s top nominees at the forthcoming Baftas, with seven nominations each.
These include Best Director for Chloé Zhao, Best Actress for Frances McDormand and Bukky Bakray and Best Supporting Actress for Kosar Ali.
Check out the full list of nominees here.