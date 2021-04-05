SAG Awards Make History With All Four Film Acting Awards Going To People Of Colour

History was made by people of colour at the 27th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards: All four film acting categories went to people of colour for the first time ever.

The one-hour pre-taped show was broadcast Sunday, continuing the trend of unconventional award shows amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The show featured 13 awards given out via video chat, with brief acceptance speeches from each winner interspersed with short anecdotes from various actors throughout.

This year, the statues for the four film acting categories were won by Daniel Kaluuya, the late Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis, and Youn Yuh-jung, making it the first time since the SAG Awards began in 1995 that these four awards were all won by people of colour.