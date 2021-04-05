The Trial Of The Chicago 7 won the biggest prize of the night at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night, while The Crown and Schitt’s Creek were honoured in the TV categories.
Daniel Kaluuya was a rare British winner while Chadwick Boseman received another posthumous honour.
Elsewhere, Viola Davis won for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and there was also a gong for The Queen Gambit’s Anya Taylor-Joy.
Here are all the winners from the 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards:
Cast in a motion picture – The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Male actor in a leading role – Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
Female actor in a leading role – Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
Male actor in a supporting role – Daniel Kaluuya (Judas And The Black Messiah)
Female actor in a supporting role – Youn Yuh-jung (Minari)
Ensemble in a drama series – The Crown
Ensemble in a comedy series – Schitt’s Creek
Male actor in a drama series – Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Female actor in a drama series – Gillian Anderson (The Crown)
Male actor in a comedy series – Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Female actor in a comedy series – Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)
Male actor in a television movie or miniseries – Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)
Female actor in a television movie or miniseries – Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit)
Stunt ensemble in a motion picture – Wonder Woman 1984
Stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama series – The Mandalorian