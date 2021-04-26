It was a bumpy road to get there, but this year’s Oscars finally went ahead on Sunday night, with Nomadland leading the way when it came to the most wins.

Nomadland scooped three awards on the night, including Best Picture, Best Actress for Frances McDormand and Best Director for Chloé Zhao, which marked the first time a woman of colour had won in this category.

It was also a strong night for British talent with Daniel Kaluuya picking up Best Supporting Actor and Emerald Fennell taking home Best Original Screenplay for Promising Young Woman.

Probably the biggest shock of the night was Best Actor, which went to another Brit, Sir Anthony Hopkins.

With organisers moving Best Actor to the last award given out on the night, it looked like the stage was set for the prize to go posthumously to Chadwick Boseman, for his performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

However, it was revealed the award had in fact gone to Sir Anthony, following his work in The Father.