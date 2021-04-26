ENTERTAINMENT
Oscars 2021 Winners List: All The Recipients Of Academy Awards During This Year's Ceremony

Daniel Kaluuya and Emerald Fennell were among this year's British winners.

It was a bumpy road to get there, but this year’s Oscars finally went ahead on Sunday night, with Nomadland leading the way when it came to the most wins.

Nomadland scooped three awards on the night, including Best Picture, Best Actress for Frances McDormand and Best Director for Chloé Zhao, which marked the first time a woman of colour had won in this category.

It was also a strong night for British talent with Daniel Kaluuya picking up Best Supporting Actor and Emerald Fennell taking home Best Original Screenplay for Promising Young Woman.

Probably the biggest shock of the night was Best Actor, which went to another Brit, Sir Anthony Hopkins.

With organisers moving Best Actor to the last award given out on the night, it looked like the stage was set for the prize to go posthumously to Chadwick Boseman, for his performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

However, it was revealed the award had in fact gone to Sir Anthony, following his work in The Father.

Daniel Kaluuya, Chloé Zhao and Sir Anthony Hopkins

The 83-year-old star was unable to attend the Oscars on either side of the Atlantic, with the Academy accepting the award on his behalf.

Check out the full list of this year’s Oscar winners below:

 

Best Actor

Anthony Hopkins – The Father

 

Best Actress

Frances McDormand – Nomadland

 

Best Picture

Nomadland

 

Best Supporting Actor

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas And The Black Messiah

 

Best Supporting Actress

Yuh-jung Youn – Minari

 

Best Director

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland

 

Best Original Screenplay

Promising Young Woman

 

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Father

  

Best International Feature Film

Another Round (Denmark)

 

Best Animated Feature Film

Soul

 

Best Original Score

Soul

 

Best Original Song 

Fight For You – H.E.R. (Judas And The Black Messiah)

 

Best Documentary Feature Film

My Octopus Teacher

 

Best Cinematography

Mank

 

Best Production Design

Mank

 

Best Editing

Sound Of Metal

 

Best Sound

Sound Of Metal

 

Best Costume Design

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

 

Best Makeup And Hairstyling

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom 

 

Best Visual Effects

Tenet

 

Best Live Action Short

Two Distant Strangers

 

Best Documentary Short

Colette

 

Best Animated Short

If Anything Happens, I Love You

 

Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award

Tyler Perry

 

