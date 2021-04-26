It was a bumpy road to get there, but this year’s Oscars finally went ahead on Sunday night, with Nomadland leading the way when it came to the most wins.
Nomadland scooped three awards on the night, including Best Picture, Best Actress for Frances McDormand and Best Director for Chloé Zhao, which marked the first time a woman of colour had won in this category.
It was also a strong night for British talent with Daniel Kaluuya picking up Best Supporting Actor and Emerald Fennell taking home Best Original Screenplay for Promising Young Woman.
Probably the biggest shock of the night was Best Actor, which went to another Brit, Sir Anthony Hopkins.
With organisers moving Best Actor to the last award given out on the night, it looked like the stage was set for the prize to go posthumously to Chadwick Boseman, for his performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.
However, it was revealed the award had in fact gone to Sir Anthony, following his work in The Father.
The 83-year-old star was unable to attend the Oscars on either side of the Atlantic, with the Academy accepting the award on his behalf.
Check out the full list of this year’s Oscar winners below:
Best Actor
Anthony Hopkins – The Father
Best Actress
Frances McDormand – Nomadland
Best Picture
Nomadland
Best Supporting Actor
Daniel Kaluuya – Judas And The Black Messiah
Best Supporting Actress
Yuh-jung Youn – Minari
Best Director
Chloé Zhao – Nomadland
Best Original Screenplay
Promising Young Woman
Best Adapted Screenplay
The Father
Best International Feature Film
Another Round (Denmark)
Best Animated Feature Film
Soul
Best Original Score
Soul
Best Original Song
Fight For You – H.E.R. (Judas And The Black Messiah)
Best Documentary Feature Film
My Octopus Teacher
Best Cinematography
Mank
Best Production Design
Mank
Best Editing
Sound Of Metal
Best Sound
Sound Of Metal
Best Costume Design
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Best Makeup And Hairstyling
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Best Visual Effects
Tenet
Best Live Action Short
Two Distant Strangers
Best Documentary Short
Colette
Best Animated Short
If Anything Happens, I Love You
Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award
Tyler Perry