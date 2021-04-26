Emerald Fennell gave an unlikely shout-out to an 80s heartthrob during her acceptance speech at the Oscars.

Near the beginning of Sunday night’s ceremony, Emerald was awarded Best Original Screenplay for her work on the film Promising Young Woman, which she also directed.

She was one of the first winners to be announced on the night, telling those in attendance: “They said write a speech and I didn’t, because I just didn’t think this would happen, and I’m going to be in trouble with [producer] Stephen Soderbergh.”

Picking up her Oscar, she then commented: “He’s so heavy and he’s so cold!”