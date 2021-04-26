Chadwick Boseman was the frontrunner for Best Actor at the Academy Awards on Sunday night — but there was a shock in store when the winner was announced. The actor had received a posthumous nomination for his performance as trumpet player Levee Green in the Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, which was released on Netflix in November. It was Boseman’s final film performance, as he died of cancer in August 2020, at the age 43. While many had expected the Best Actor prize would got to Chadwick, it was actually given to legendary actor Sir Anthony Hopkins for his performance in The Father.

Rich Fury via Getty Images Chadwick Boseman in 2019

The Best Picture winner was announced before the Best Actor winner on Sunday – a shift from tradition, which many initially speculated was done so the ceremony could end with a tribute to Chadwick. Instead, it led many people to be even more disappointed when the Black Panther actor’s name was not called:

Chadwick Boseman will remain one of the greatest actors of all time, with or without that Oscar pic.twitter.com/M3yhFlDEkw — Amia🦋 is looking for marvel moots (@amiastarrr) April 26, 2021

We don’t need the Academy to celebrate Chadwick Boseman. We are celebrating Chadwick and his tremendous performance regardless. #Oscars#Oscars2021pic.twitter.com/2q5RuBWIgj — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) April 26, 2021

That’s why you end with Best Picture. I think it takes away from Nomadland and Hopkins honestly because the changed order felt like a bait and switch when everyone was expecting a Chadwick Boseman tribute at the end. — Richard Newby (@RICHARDLNEWBY) April 26, 2021

They build the entire show around a Chadwick Boseman ending and then Anthony Hopkins won and didn't show up — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) April 26, 2021

The Oscars were so sure that Chadwick Boseman was going to win that they REARRANGED THE ENTIRE CEREMONY so his category could be last, and then they gave the award to Anthony Hopkins instead...the most chaotic and unhinged thing I've ever seen. — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) April 26, 2021

Yeah the “let’s put Best Actor last so, obviously, we can celebrate the life of Chadwick Boseman” really backfired — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) April 26, 2021

Wait what was that Game of Thrones style ending?? Andra Day and Chadwick Boseman were robbed... #Oscarspic.twitter.com/ykMorfq6qy — Joy-Ann Pro-Democracy & Masks Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) April 26, 2021

Holy shit Anthony Hopkins beating the late Chadwick Boseman AND Riz Ahmed AND Steven Yeun for Best Actor is just some go home with your heart in your belly stuff. What is even happening #Oscars — Jeff Yang (@originalspin) April 26, 2021