It’s been almost 40 years since Grease 2 was released at cinemas, and in that time, it’s been held up as one of the most underwhelming sequels of all time, while somehow also garnering a cult following of loyal fans.
However, the divisive film has somehow grabbed people’s attention once again four decades later – after one viewer spotted a seriously NSFW blunder while watching the film.
Actor and YouTuber Justin Root posted a short clip of Grease 2 when he noticed a very unfortunate “wardrobe malfunction” in one scene, which happened while a background character was running and jumping over hurdles.
And be warned before you hit play – this footage is very much NSFW:
The clip was posted online around a week ago, and in that time has gone viral, with more than 128,000 views on the video at the time of writing.
Suffice to say, people have had a lot to say about it (namely some big confusion over how this particular moment ended up in the finished film):
Once people’s shock had subsided, the conversation then, of course, turned to whether or not Grease 2 was actually any good or not:
Originally released in 1981, Grease 2 features Maxwell Caufield and Michelle Pfeiffer as the lead characters Michael Carrington and Stephanie Zinone.
Taking place four years after the events of Grease, Stephanie is the new leader of the Pink Ladies (the clique that Sandy and Rizzo were part of in the original musical), while Michael is an English exchange student at Rydell High, who just happens to be Sandy’s cousin.
Only a handful of Grease’s cast members returned for the sequel, including Didi Conn as Frenchy and Eve Arden as Rydell High’s principal.