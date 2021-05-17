It’s been almost 40 years since Grease 2 was released at cinemas, and in that time, it’s been held up as one of the most underwhelming sequels of all time, while somehow also garnering a cult following of loyal fans.

However, the divisive film has somehow grabbed people’s attention once again four decades later – after one viewer spotted a seriously NSFW blunder while watching the film.

Actor and YouTuber Justin Root posted a short clip of Grease 2 when he noticed a very unfortunate “wardrobe malfunction” in one scene, which happened while a background character was running and jumping over hurdles.

And be warned before you hit play – this footage is very much NSFW: