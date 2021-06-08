Four years after she last blessed us with music, Lorde has confirmed she has a new release on the way.

On Monday, the 24-year-old singer announced Solar Power, her first musical offering since 2017’s Melodrama, which has already sparked a lot of conversation on social media.

True to form, Lorde was not exactly forthcoming when it came to details, teasing in a post on her website: “Arriving in 2021… patience is a virtue.”

But while she’s keeping her cards close to her chest, Lorde did treat her devoted fans to the Solar Power artwork, taken from below, which shows her running in a swimsuit on a sunny beach.