Four years after she last blessed us with music, Lorde has confirmed she has a new release on the way.
On Monday, the 24-year-old singer announced Solar Power, her first musical offering since 2017’s Melodrama, which has already sparked a lot of conversation on social media.
True to form, Lorde was not exactly forthcoming when it came to details, teasing in a post on her website: “Arriving in 2021… patience is a virtue.”
But while she’s keeping her cards close to her chest, Lorde did treat her devoted fans to the Solar Power artwork, taken from below, which shows her running in a swimsuit on a sunny beach.
Given how long it’s been since Lorde last bestowed us with new material, fans were understandably excited at the announcement, despite how vague it was, with many already sharing memes based on Solar Power’s distinctive artwork:
It has to be said that the shot also put some in mind of a certain throwaway Family Guy gag:
The New Zealand-born singer-songwriter first burst onto the music scene in 2013 with her chart-topping single Royals, which was followed by her critically acclaimed debut album True Heroine.
Lorde quickly garnered a loyal following, which included celebrity fans like Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez, and she was later chosen to perform a special tribute to David Bowie – who once hailed her as “the future of music” – at the 2016 Brit Awards.
Her second album Melodrama was released in 2017, which included the singles Green Light and Perfect Places.
Melodrama earned Lorde her second Brit Award, as well as an Album Of The Year nomination at the Grammys.