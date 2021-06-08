Mariah Carey Responds To Reports About 'Explosive' Jay-Z Fight Like Only She Can

Proceed with caution if you’re going to start rumours about Mariah Carey. The music superstar has responded to reports that she permanently cut ties with Jay-Z’s management company, Roc Nation, in the wake of an “explosive” meeting with the rap entrepreneur that left their decades-long relationship in tatters. An unnamed source told The Sun last week that Carey had “sensationally quit” the label, which she signed with back in 2017, over a “blazing row” with Jay-Z. The two artists reportedly clashed over the direction of her career, as Carey plans to launch a new “heavily R&B-influenced album” and a world tour in the next year. But on Monday, Carey brushed off the gossip with a distinctly Mariah retort on social media to set the record straight. “The only ‘explosive’ situation I’d ever ‘get into’ with Hov is a creative tangent, such as our #1 song ‘Heartbreaker’!!” she wrote alongside a clip from the iconic music video. “To the people who make up these lies I say ‘Poof! —Vamoose, sonofa*****’!”

The Sun report claimed Carey was set to “formally depart in the next few weeks” after the meeting. “It is a shame because they had done some great work in the last few years,” the source was quoted in The Sun’s story. “But this meeting couldn’t have gone much worse. Mariah has been talking to other managers and thinks she has found someone who she feels has full belief in her as she takes her next steps. She isn’t letting this stand in her way.” After joining forces on the chart-topping 1999 smash single, Carey and Jay-Z have remained in each other’s orbit, collaborating on various tracks together, including “Things That U Do” and a “Shake It Off” remix, throughout the years. The two made their partnership official in 2017 when Carey signed with Roc Nation for management following a particularly volatile period for the pop icon that culminated in her disastrous 2016 New Year’s Eve performance.

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images Mariah Carey and Jay-Z attend a Roc Nation event together in 2018.