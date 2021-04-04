One thing we’ve always admired about Mariah Carey is that she’s able to sprinkle a bit of diva magic on anything, turning even the most humdrum of tasks into a fabulous occasion.
Case and point: A video she posted of herself getting the Covid-19 vaccine.
The five-time Grammy-winning singer shared a short clip of the moment she had the jab on Saturday night, which begins with Mariah in a vaccination centre, while medics in the room prepare for the jab.
“They’re having a medical narrative,” Mariah says, over the hum of the two medics preparing the vaccine. “But I’m here, excited and nervous a little bit about getting this shot.
“This is distracting them from doing their job, but you know how I am, I just talk and don’t really think about it.”
And, of course, it wouldn’t be a Mariah video without the music icon hitting one of her legendary high notes as the injection went into her arm.
“Vaccine side effect: G6,” she joked in a tweet.
Of course, Mariah isn’t the only star to go all out when getting the Covid vaccine.
Dolly Parton had her first jab in March, and performed a specially rewritten version of her hit song Jolene for the occasion.
“Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, I’m begging of you, please don’t hesitate,” she sang. Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, because once you’re dead, then that’s a bit too late.”
Dolly helped fund the Moderna vaccine, and when she had the second jab last week, her team captioned the moment: “Dolly gets a (second) dose of her own medicine.”