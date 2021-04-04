One thing we’ve always admired about Mariah Carey is that she’s able to sprinkle a bit of diva magic on anything, turning even the most humdrum of tasks into a fabulous occasion.

Case and point: A video she posted of herself getting the Covid-19 vaccine.

The five-time Grammy-winning singer shared a short clip of the moment she had the jab on Saturday night, which begins with Mariah in a vaccination centre, while medics in the room prepare for the jab.

“They’re having a medical narrative,” Mariah says, over the hum of the two medics preparing the vaccine. “But I’m here, excited and nervous a little bit about getting this shot.

“This is distracting them from doing their job, but you know how I am, I just talk and don’t really think about it.”