If you were looking for something both uplifting and extremely camp to brighten up your week, we’d like to point you in the direction of Elaine Paige’s Twitter account.

On Tuesday afternoon, the West End legend shared a video of herself having her second coronavirus jab and, naturally, performing a specially-written musical number to mark the occasion.

To the tune of the Cats ballad Memory, she can be heard singing: “Vaccine, I am having my vaccine, to protect against Covid, make sure you get yours too.

“When you have it you’ll understand what happiness is… look, a new life will begin.”

“Seriously,” she then says. “When you get the chance, have it. It’s safe, it’s effective, it doesn’t hurt and we all need it, to beat the virus.

“So have your vaccine, and make Covid… a Memory,” she jokes.