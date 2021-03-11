Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page Is Going To Read Us A Bedtime Story

CBeebies knows what parents really want.

Following his role as the Duke Of Hastings in Bridgerton, actor Regé-Jean Page will make his CBeebies Bedtime Story debut on Sunday March 14.

The news will no doubt be welcomed by parents looking for a little extra joy – plus the 23.6K people following “the Duke’s spoon” on Instagram.

The actor will read Rain Before Rainbows, a story by Smriti Halls and David Litchfield, about a girl and her companion fox who travel together from “a place of loss and despair, towards the hope of colour, light and life”.

They learn that, in the midst of rain, rainbows can be hard to see but, with courage and the help of good friends, there is always a way out of darkness.

The duke’s debut will be followed by stories in the same week from Rag‘n’Bone Man, Felicity Jones and bedtime story favourite, Tom Hardy.

Singer Rag‘n’Bone Man will be reading My Dad Used To Be So Cool by Keith Negley on Monday 15 March – a funny and relatable story about a dad who was in a band, but is no longer the cool guy he once was.

Actress Felicity Jones will read The Huffalots, by Eve Coy on Tuesday 16, where a mum wakes up her Huffalots to find they are grumpy. Eventually, with the help of a big cuddle, they become Lovealots.

And Thursday 18 March sees the return of Tom Hardy reading a brand-new story, Somebody Swallowed Stanley by Sarah Roberts and Hannah Peck, about a journey made by Stanley, who is “no ordinary jellyfish”.

As he drifts through the ocean, he’s swallowed by a series of animals only for the reader to discover he is, in fact, a plastic bag. A child comes to the rescue and repurposes Stanley, so he’s no longer a hazard to wildlife and demonstrating how we can all make a difference, no matter how small.

Never mind the kids, we’re excited.