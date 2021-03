Getty Creative

As kids head back to school for the first time since January 4, parents are breathing a collective sigh of sheer, sweet relief.

And it feels good.

That sound you just heard was a huge sigh of relief from parents across the UK, who’s kids have just gone back to school! #BackToSchool pic.twitter.com/O4UIS700Ny — Tony Shepherd (@tonysheps) March 8, 2021

Sure, parents may have enjoyed snippets of the past few months – no rushed mornings before the school run, or moans from kids about not wanting to go.

But for many, juggling homeschooling among everything else has pretty pretty damn hard.

Homeschool ended with four days' worth of maths crammed into in one hour at 6pm. Not even happy, just guilty and worried the kids will struggle when they go back to school because they have a mum who works. What a nightmare. Never ask me to do it again pic.twitter.com/TjvTkC4pV6 — Lizzie Catt (@Lizzie_Catt) March 5, 2021

So as the kids head back to classrooms, there really is a weight off parents’ shoulders.

The collective feeling of relief is so strong I can almost touch it in the air. Every parent’s eye I caught this morning had a sparkle. And breathe. #BackToSchool — Helen Hector (@guiltfreegirl) March 8, 2021

Well seeing all those little faces this morning on the school run was a little bit more emotional than I had anticipated. Not to mention the palpable relief from the parents that have spent all the year #homeschooling #BackToSchool — Annemarie Lewis Thomas (@ALThomasMT) March 8, 2021

There is no measurement which could reflect my joy and relief of the greatest and most desperately needed #BackToSchool that is today. Hey teachers....they’re all yours! — Jodi Newton (@JodiNewtonLaw) March 8, 2021

In fact, running and skipping was involved

Literally high-fiving other parents skipping out of school. #BackToSchool — The Hoosiers (@thehoosiersuk) March 8, 2021

Four year old and friends greeted by their teachers who ran out cheering. Such a lovely moment #BackToSchool — Sarah Bell (@bellesy) March 8, 2021

I stand out on my balcony every morning around this time for some fresh air. I’ve got used to how quiet it’s become without even noticing.



This morning there were smiles, laughter, skipping (parents & children). It was utter J O Y ♥️ #BackToSchool — Rhiannon Mosson (@RhiannonMosson) March 8, 2021

And sex

Anyone else looking forward to care free day sex as of next week ?🙌🏽🙋🏽‍♀️#backtoschool — Carla 💜 (@mapperette7) March 4, 2021

I wonder how many people are having sex right now. #BackToSchool — Sali Hughes (@salihughes) March 8, 2021

They’d be in the pub if they could

it's a good job the pubs are closed 'cos otherwise they would be rammed this morning and the nation's GDP would dip another 10%. #BackToSchool — chrisError (@chrisError) March 8, 2021

Instead, they’re dancing in their living rooms

My friend asked me if I did a little dance this morning when my daughter went back to school.



It was only a very little dance because I didn’t want to spill my gin. #tigergin #ginandtonic #ginandcomic #backtoschool #dance — ginandcomic (@ginandcomic1) March 8, 2021

This morning was a family occasion for some

Whole families turning up at drop off - the streets are thronging with elated parents!! #schoolsreopening #BackToSchool #school — Lucy Bone (@LucyBoneLaw) March 8, 2021

A few parents were left feeling a little... lost

I simply don't know what to do with all this food, bandwidth and silence... #BackToSchool — Ian McClelland (@ianmmcclelland) March 8, 2021

Not all parents, though

And.....quiet!! They’ve gone 😃😃🎉🎉i was so excited I couldn’t sleep last night😂#BackToSchool #firstdayofschoolagain — Katerina (@katthekat75) March 8, 2021