The broadcaster said it has decided to bring Holby to a close “to make room for new opportunities” that “better reflect, represent and serve all parts of the country”.

The hit medical drama will come to an end next March, the BBC has announced.

Holby City has been axed after nearly 23 years on air.

A BBC statement read: “We are incredibly proud of Holby City but it’s with great sadness that we are announcing that after 23 years, the show will end on screen in March of next year.

“We sometimes have to make difficult decisions to make room for new opportunities and as part of the BBC’s commitment to make more programmes across the UK, we have taken the difficult decision to bring the show to a close in order to reshape the BBC’s drama slate to better reflect, represent and serve all parts of the country.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the amazing team at BBC Studios and all the cast and crew who have been involved in the show since 1999.”

The spokesperson continued: “Holby has been a stalwart with audiences, delighting millions of viewers each week and winning hundreds of awards with a compelling mix of cutting edge medical stories and explosive personal stories.

We look forward to working with the team over the coming months to ensure that when it ends, Holby goes out on a high.”

A tweet posted on the show’s official Twitter account promised that the show will “get the send off it deserves”.